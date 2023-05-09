Sabres winger Alex Tuch had an eventful start to the IIHF World Championship.

Tuch, an alternate captain for the United States, fought Germany's Tobias Fohrler during an exhibition game between the two teams Tuesday in Munich.

They’re throwing fists at the men’s world championships 👀Alex Tuch scrapping with German player Tobias Fohrler 🥊(via @SEllisHockey) pic.twitter.com/8qDHvQqAYi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2023

It was unclear what caused Fohrler to chase after Tuch with 5:52 remaining in the second period and the United States leading 3-0. Tuch circled around the back of Germany's net as the whistle was blown by an official when, suddenly, Fohrler skated over to the corner and began to shove Tuch in the face. The two exchanged blows until it turned into a fight.

The United States won the exhibition game, 6-3. Tuch was named an alternate captain Tuesday, and the tournament officially begins Friday with the United States scheduled to play Finland.

Tuch chose to participate in the international tournament because it was an opportunity for him to be teammates with his younger brother, Luke, who will be a senior at Boston University in the final. Luke is also a prospect of the Montreal Canadiens.

Alex Tuch, 26, set career highs with the Sabres this season in goals (36), assists (43) and points (79) in 74 games.