Watch Now: Taylor Hall bloodied by puck to the face early in Sabres game

Sabres winger Taylor Hall, who might be one of the team's prime assets heading into next month's NHL trade deadline, was knocked out for most of the first period of Tuesday night's game in New Jersey when he took an errant puck to the face.

Hall left the ice bleeding profusely after a direct hit from a Colin Miller slapshot less than three minutes into the game at Prudential Center and didn't return for the start of the second period. But even though the injury was ugly looking, Hall appeared on the ice during a Buffalo power play.

Hall was facing Miller and awkwardly heading to the ice, but couldn't protect himself as he took a shove to the back from Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

Hall, who has two goals and 14 assists in 28 games, played just two shifts totaling 40 seconds before leaving. He won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2018 while playing for the Devils. He was with New Jersey for four seasons before being traded to Arizona on Dec. 16, 2019.

The Sabres are already playing without key forwards in captain Jack Eichel and rookie Dylan Cozens, both out with upper-body injuries. The team is hopeful Cozens can play during the two-game series against Boston in KeyBank Center that opens Thursday night.

When it rains, it pours .. Taylor Hall just took a clapper right in the chin. Scary. pic.twitter.com/oa8NGpeMOh — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) March 16, 2021

