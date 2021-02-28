Watch now: South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scores 400th NHL goal

South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal as the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Sunday night.

Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period.

Kane, 32, kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season. He has 33 points in 23 games.

Patrick Kane scores his 400th NHL goal, and it's a filthy one pic.twitter.com/wrbUsI3kTb — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) March 1, 2021

Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer.