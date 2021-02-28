 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scores 400th NHL goal
0 comments

Watch now: South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scores 400th NHL goal

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Red Wings Blackhawks Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, left, celebrates his 400th career goal with Ryan Carpenter after they defeated the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal as the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Sunday night.

Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period.

Kane, 32, kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season. He has 33 points in 23 games.

Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer.

“I feel pretty good about my game and where it’s at right now,” Kane said on the TV broadcast. “I guess I look back on it, my childhood was playing hockey all the time. That’s what I love to do.”

In his 14th season since the Hawks selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft, Kane is third in team history with 655 assists and fourth in points with 1,055.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News