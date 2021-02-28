Watch now: South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scores 400th NHL goal

South Buffalo native Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal as the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Sunday night.
Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period.
Kane, 32, kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season. He has 33 points in 23 games.
Patrick Kane scores his 400th NHL goal, and it's a filthy one pic.twitter.com/wrbUsI3kTb— SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) March 1, 2021
Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer.
“I feel pretty good about my game and where it’s at right now,” Kane said on the TV broadcast. “I guess I look back on it, my childhood was playing hockey all the time. That’s what I love to do.”
And on national TV, too!Congrats on @NHL Goal No. 400 Patrick Kane 🎬#Showtime pic.twitter.com/AhPbQxw4TE— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 1, 2021