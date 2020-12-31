Watch now: Sabres prospect JJ Peterka has hat tricks, leading world juniors in scoring

Sabres prospect J.J. Peterka recorded a hat trick and two assists as Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third.

With 10 points (four goals, six assists), Peterka is tied for the tournament lead in scoring, just ahead of fellow Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens.

The Sabres traded up to select Peterka in the second round, No. 34 overall, in October. He has been playing for EC Red Bull Salzburg.