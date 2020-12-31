 Skip to main content
Watch now: Sabres prospect JJ Peterka has hat tricks, leading world juniors in scoring
  Updated
World Juniors Switzerland Germany Hockey

Germany's JJ Peterka was rarely deterred by Switzerland goalie Thibault Fatton, as he posted a hat trick.

 Jason Franson/Associated Press

Sabres prospect J.J. Peterka recorded a hat trick and two assists as Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third.

With 10 points (four goals, six assists), Peterka is tied for the tournament lead in scoring, just ahead of fellow Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens. 

The Sabres traded up to select Peterka in the second round, No. 34 overall, in October. He has been playing for EC Red Bull Salzburg.

Tim Stutzle, picked third overall by the Ottawa Senators at this year’s NHL draft, had two goals and three assists for the Germans.

The win improved Germany’s record to 1-1-0-2 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) in preliminary round play and secured its spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

