Watch now: Sabres prospect JJ Peterka has hat trick, leading world juniors in scoring

Sabres prospect J.J. Peterka recorded a hat trick and two assists as Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Wednesday.
Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third.
🚨🇩🇪Elias + Stutzle to Peterka = @deb_teams ON THE BOARD! #WorldJuniors@BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/42P3XXEP6y— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 30, 2020
With 10 points (four goals, six assists), Peterka is tied for the tournament lead in scoring, just ahead of fellow Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens.
The Sabres traded up to select Peterka in the second round, No. 34 overall, in October. He has been playing for EC Red Bull Salzburg.
Tim Stutzle, picked third overall by the Ottawa Senators at this year’s NHL draft, had two goals and three assists for the Germans.
The win improved Germany’s record to 1-1-0-2 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) in preliminary round play and secured its spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
PETERKA!!!!!! Empty netter and a hatty and @deb_teams are that much closer to their first ever #WorldJuniors quarter-finals appearance! pic.twitter.com/EOV1wxBkBd— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 31, 2020