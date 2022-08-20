Watch now: Sabres draftees Isak Rosen and Linus Sjodin score as Sweden takes bronze

Sweden got goals from Buffalo Sabres draftees Isak Rosen and Linus Sjodin on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Czechia that gave the Swedes a victory in the bronze medal game of the World Junior Championships in Edmonton.

Rosen, a first-round pick in 2021, snapped a 1-1 tie at 15:34 of the second period with this team-high fourth goal of the tournament. Sjodin, a seventh-rounder last month in Montreal, gave the Swedes insurance with 3:26 to play.

Jiri Kulich, one of Buffalo's three first-round picks in July, did not have a point in the game for Czechia.

The gold medal game was later Saturday with host Canada and Finland. There are no Sabres draft picks on either team.

