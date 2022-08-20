 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Sabres draftees Isak Rosen and Linus Sjodin score as Sweden takes bronze

  Updated
Canada World Junior Sweden Czechia Hockey

Sweden's Isak Rosen (23) and Czechia's David Spacek (3) battle for the puck during the second period in the bronze medal game of the World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Rosen is a 2021 Sabres first-round draft pick and Spacek is the son of former Buffalo defenseman Jaroslav Spacek. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sweden got goals from Buffalo Sabres draftees Isak Rosen and Linus Sjodin on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Czechia that gave the Swedes a victory in the bronze medal game of the World Junior Championships in Edmonton.

Rosen, a first-round pick in 2021, snapped a 1-1 tie at 15:34 of the second period with this team-high fourth goal of the tournament. Sjodin, a seventh-rounder last month in Montreal, gave the Swedes insurance with 3:26 to play.

Jiri Kulich, one of Buffalo's three first-round picks in July, did not have a point in the game for Czechia. 

The gold medal game was later Saturday with host Canada and Finland. There are no Sabres draft picks on either team.

