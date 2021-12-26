 Skip to main content
Watch now: Sabres draftee Owen Power notches World Jr. hat trick for Canada
Watch now: Sabres draftee Owen Power notches World Jr. hat trick for Canada

World Juniors Czech Republic Canada Hockey

Canada's Owen Power (25) is stopped by Czech Republic's goalie Jakub Malek (1) as Czech Republic's Jan Mysak (19) defends during first-period action Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

It was an auspicious start to the World Juniors for Sabres draftee Owen Power in his debut in the tournament Sunday night in Edmonton.

The No. 1 overall pick from Michigan became the first Team Canada defenseman ever to ring up a hat trick in the tournament, and he did it over the first two periods of Canada's game against Czechia.

Power's first goal came on a long shot from the point with 7:14 in the first period and Canada in a surprising 3-1 hole. He gave Canada a 4-3 lead at 8:50 of the second period on a one-timer during a two-man advantage and pushed the Canadians' lead to 5-3 at 10:15 on another 5-on-3  by moving down low to tap home a rebound

Check out the videos here:

