Watch Now: Sabres' Brandon Montour sets NHL short-handed goal record

The league's information rated Montour's goal as the 12th fastest all-time, with the record being a pair of goals 12 seconds apart by Edmonton's Esa Tikkanen in 1988. Its chart only showed the list since 1981 and the Sabres' entry for the two fastest shorties is prior to that.

They came on Dec. 22, 1974 at the Capital Center in Landover, Md. as Don Luce struck twice in 23 seconds to burn the first-year expansion Washington Capitals in a 4-0 Buffalo victory.

(Three of the Sabres' goals that night were short-handed, prompting a Caps fan near Rick Jeanneret in the radio booth to famously cry out later in the game, "decline the penalty!" when another Washington power play was called)

Montour doubled his season goal output with the two shorties. Strangely enough, all four of his goals on the season have come vs. Philadelphia.

"Regardless of the two goals, that's obviously nice to have, but it was a tough stretch," Montour said. "You never want to lose, especially the streak we had there. Everybody was talking about it, there's always something to say. ... Guys have been great, guys have been positive through this tough time we're dealing with here. Tonight, we all played together and got the win. So good for everyone."