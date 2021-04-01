Watch Now: Sabres' Brandon Montour sets NHL short-handed goal record

Don Granato wasn’t the only person on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench peering up at the scoreboard…
Late in the third period of a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers that allowed the Buffalo Sabres to finally snap their 18-game winless streak, defenseman Brandon Montour carved out a unique piece of the NHL record book for himself Wednesday night in KeyBank Center.
With the Sabres holding a 4-1 lead, Montour scored a pair of short-handed goals while killing a tripping penalty to Tage Thompson. The first came from 180 feet into an empty net with 5:07 left as the Flyers pulled backup goalie Alex Lyon for a desperation 6-on-4 chance. The second came 37 seconds later on a backhand rebound of his own shot while skating through the left circle.
About an hour after the game ended, the NHL announced that Montour's goals were the two fastest short-handed tallies by a defenseman in league history.
Brandon Montour (0:37) scored the fastest two shorthanded goals by a defenseman in NHL history and the 12th fastest by any player to help the @BuffaloSabres snap their 18-game winless streak with a victory over the Flyers. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wgqnq9n0Pv— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 1, 2021
The league's information rated Montour's goal as the 12th fastest all-time, with the record being a pair of goals 12 seconds apart by Edmonton's Esa Tikkanen in 1988. Its chart only showed the list since 1981 and the Sabres' entry for the two fastest shorties is prior to that.
They came on Dec. 22, 1974 at the Capital Center in Landover, Md. as Don Luce struck twice in 23 seconds to burn the first-year expansion Washington Capitals in a 4-0 Buffalo victory.
(Three of the Sabres' goals that night were short-handed, prompting a Caps fan near Rick Jeanneret in the radio booth to famously cry out later in the game, "decline the penalty!" when another Washington power play was called)
Montour doubled his season goal output with the two shorties. Strangely enough, all four of his goals on the season have come vs. Philadelphia.
"Regardless of the two goals, that's obviously nice to have, but it was a tough stretch," Montour said. "You never want to lose, especially the streak we had there. Everybody was talking about it, there's always something to say. ... Guys have been great, guys have been positive through this tough time we're dealing with here. Tonight, we all played together and got the win. So good for everyone."
The Sabres get no time for celebration in the wake of this one. They're back in action Thursday night at 7 in KeyBank, hosting the New York Rangers.
