Watch now: Rasmus Dahlin keeps promise, does Dion Dawkins 'celly' celebration
Watch now: Rasmus Dahlin keeps promise, does Dion Dawkins 'celly' celebration

  • Updated
Dahlin strikes

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) celebrates his goal during the second period.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin remembered this time. 

Dahlin got a chance to spend time with Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins when both were in Las Vegas last week for the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Game.

Dawkins stopped by the rink Friday and Dahlin asked what celebration he would like to see should he score in the All-Star Game.

“What do you want me to do next goal? I swear to God I’ll do it.”

Dahlin had scored in the All-Star Game, but the Dawkins-style celly did not happen.

He corrected that Thursday at KeyBank Center when he scored against Columbus. 

By game's end, there wasn't much to celebrate, as the Sabres suffered a 4-3 overtime loss after the Sabres squandered a 3-1 lead.

