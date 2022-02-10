Watch now: Rasmus Dahlin keeps promise, does Dion Dawkins 'celly' celebration

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin remembered this time.
Dahlin got a chance to spend time with Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins when both were in Las Vegas last week for the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Game.
Dawkins stopped by the rink Friday and Dahlin asked what celebration he would like to see should he score in the All-Star Game.
“What do you want me to do next goal? I swear to God I’ll do it.”
Dahlin had scored in the All-Star Game, but the Dawkins-style celly did not happen.
He corrected that Thursday at KeyBank Center when he scored against Columbus.
