Watch now: Martin Biron diagrams Sabres goal as if it were Allen to Diggs
Eichel scores

The Sabres celebrate a goal by Jack Eichel during the first period Thursday at KeyBank Center.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

The Bills' season is over, but their spirit remains – as always.

During the first intermission of Thursday night's Sabres game, analyst Martin Biron diagrammed a Sam Reinhart pass to Jack Eichel as if it were a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. He called the goal "a football play."

The diagram came complete with numbered dots that identified Reinhart as No. 17 and Eichel as No. 14. 

"Two feet inbounds. That's a touchdown," Biron said. "It's not 1-1. It's 6-1.

"He is staying inbounds, inside the pylon. That's a football play right there."

You can watch the description here:    

