Watch now: Ex-Sabres coach Ted Nolan on why he heaved coach of the year trophy down stairs

Former Sabres coach Ted Nolan did not have much appreciation for the Jack Adams Trophy that he won as NHL Coach of the Year in 1997 when the Sabres posted a 40-30-12 record, and understandably so.
John Muckler was fired after a power struggle in the Sabres’ front office. They hired Darcy Regier in July 1997 and he offered Nolan a one-year contract. Nolan turned it down – live on Empire Sports Network – and the Sabres hired Lindy Ruff, who lasted until 2013.
Nolan says he's "over" the anger now, but he wasn't then – and the condition of the trophy proves it.
As part of a documentary, "The Unwanted Visitor," scheduled to air Friday on TSN and TSN.ca that looks at Nolan's exclusion from the coaching fraternity, he is asked where the trophy is. He takes a producer into a storage area and pulls the trophy off a shelf, with an unsteady hockey player on the top and other broken parts.
In 1997, Ted Nolan won the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year. But the Buffalo Sabres decided they didn’t want him to return as their head coach.Years later, this is how Nolan views his Jack Adams trophy. The Unwanted Visitor, airing Friday on @SportsCentre...#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/lIclhpGQBF— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 26, 2021
"I threw it down the stairs when I got it," he said. "I wish I could be proud of it. ...
"It took me a long time to even take it out of the box," Nolan said. "I took it out of the box one year and that’s how I found it. … I must have threw it down pretty hard."
Asked why, Nolan said, "It didn’t mean much to me, because if it meant much, I’d still be working in the game."
Here is a fuller preview of the documentary:
Ted Nolan is a former #NHL Coach of the Year. It's an exclusive club, but one he doesn’t feel accepted in.Why does he remain on the outside, looking in?A preview of our #TSN Original – The Unwanted Visitor, airing Friday on @SportsCentre & https://t.co/BQGeAnElqf. pic.twitter.com/MhjWe8xwsw— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 27, 2021