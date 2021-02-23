Watch now: Ex-Sabre Marcus Foligno on asking ref to stop fight: 'I thought it was enough'

Former Sabres winger Marcus Foligno has been in plenty of fights in his NHL career – 45 since entering the league in 2011-12.

So Monday night when he ended up squaring off with Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov, who was in his first NHL fight, Foligno quickly landed the first few blows with big right hands and cut Knyzhov's face. Foligno, now with the Minnesota Wild, then asked an official to intervene.

Knyzhnov efforted to throw a punch, and Foligno gestured again for the linesman, who stepped in.

"I thought it was enough," Foligno told reporters. "I thought it was over after the first couple of punches."

Foligno's night wasn't over, as he recorded the third "Gordie Howe hat trick" of his career (goal, assist and fight).