 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Dahlin's gamesmanship on fallen foe in corner draws praise from Sabres fans

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Senators

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin celebrates his goal with teammates against Ottawa Senators during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Josh Norris, of the Ottawa Senators, drew a tripping penalty on the Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt early in the third period of Thursday's season opener.

But he also got some ice in his face, courtesy of Rasmus Dahlin, and Sabres fans couldn't be happier. 

In the video below, you can see Dahlin looking straight at a fallen Norris and then stopping just short of him to spray some ice shavings in his face. 

As Mittelstadt questions the call and heads toward the penalty box, you can see a linesman skating back toward where Norris appears to be heading toward Dahlin.

Dahlin also scored a goal in the Sabres' 4-1 victory. 

Here is the play:

People are also reading…

Here is a sampling of the reaction, including from the News' Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington:

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News