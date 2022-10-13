Watch now: Dahlin's gamesmanship on fallen foe in corner draws praise from Sabres fans

Josh Norris, of the Ottawa Senators, drew a tripping penalty on the Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt early in the third period of Thursday's season opener.

But he also got some ice in his face, courtesy of Rasmus Dahlin, and Sabres fans couldn't be happier.

In the video below, you can see Dahlin looking straight at a fallen Norris and then stopping just short of him to spray some ice shavings in his face.

As Mittelstadt questions the call and heads toward the penalty box, you can see a linesman skating back toward where Norris appears to be heading toward Dahlin.

Dahlin also scored a goal in the Sabres' 4-1 victory.

Here is the play:

lil gamesmanship from Dahlin, spraying Norris in the face #LetsGoBuffalo #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/KhBIXAn2J4 — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) October 14, 2022

Here is a sampling of the reaction, including from the News' Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington:

The rivalry is coming back and I love it. #LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/InWKlskr54 — Andrew 🇺🇦🕊️ (@PastaGut) October 14, 2022

Oh this is gonna be a fun year https://t.co/VVwuul5mmb — Josh Allen's secret brother (@NickPolle) October 14, 2022

He’s such an agitator😭that’s my next captain https://t.co/8LKmtfDa5u — Spooky Sachiko⭕🏳️‍🌈💜 (@716sachi) October 14, 2022