Watch now: Blackhawks goaltender smashes stick to pieces after Sabres' winning goal
Watch now: Blackhawks goaltender smashes stick to pieces after Sabres' winning goal

  • Updated
Sabres Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen deflects the puck with his pad during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Monday, March 28, 2022, in Chicago. 

 Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Sabres wiped out a four-goal deficit and pulled out a stunning 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tage Thompson's power-play goal with 11.3 seconds left Monday night in Chicago. But don't think for a second that was an ordinary man-advantage tally.

Thompson took a pass from Rasmus Dahlin and was trying a one-timer from the left circle but his stick blew up on the shot, leaving the puck to slide apparently harmlessly to the end boards.

Thompson whirled and sprinted toward the bench for a new stick while everyone in the building watched in shock as the puck pinballed off the boards, hit Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen in the back of the skate and dribbled over the goal line for Thompson's team-high 28th of the season.

It was a frustrating night for the Blackhawks, who blew a 4-0 lead, just two days after blowing a 3-0 lead in an overtime loss to Vegas.

That angst was no clearer than on the reaction to the winning goal by Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen as seen in the video below:

For more on the Sabres win in Chicago, The News Mike Harrington was at United Center. You can read his observations here.

