Waiver claim Drake Caggiula expresses excitement for 'opportunity' with Sabres

Drake Caggiula still can’t make sense of what occurred during his time with the Arizona Coyotes.
The 26-year-old winger was using his speed to make an impact all over the ice, consistently generating scoring chances and applying pressure on the Coyotes’ opponents. Yet, opportunities did not lead to production with his third team in five NHL seasons.
After scoring only one goal in 27 games in Arizona, Caggiula was placed on waivers and claimed by the Buffalo Sabres. Caggiula boarded a commercial flight and is quarantining with hopes of joining his new team Sunday morning.
Many of Caggiula’s teammates will be able to relate to his struggles. A teamwide inability to finish contributed to the Sabres (10-25-7) plummeting to the bottom of the National Hockey League standings. Many of their forwards have benefited from the promotion of interim coach Don Granato, who worked with Caggiula on the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for myself,” said Caggiula. “Obviously never want to be put on waivers or anything like that but … it’s obviously a big opportunity for me to come in and showcase what I’m able to do. Hopefully my style of play will suit the way the team wants to play and I can really fit in with the group here."
Injuries and trades have created significant holes in the Sabres’ lineup. Young forwards are being used in prominent roles, including Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund. General Manager Kevyn Adams also added 24-year-old left wing Anders Bjork in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins.
Adams is remaking this roster in his vision, prioritizing speed and players who bring energy. Caggiula, who attended the Sabres’ development camp in 2014, fits the mold. The 5-foot-10-inch forward has totaled 42 goals with 41 assists for 83 points in 249 regular-season games. He has twice reached double-digit goals, most recently 12 in 2018-19, and scored nine during the shortened 2019-20 season.
Caggiula has played on the power play, penalty kill and can be used up or down the lineup. He may receive more minutes in Buffalo, as he was averaging only 12:26 of ice time in Arizona. Caggiula shot a career-low 3.2% – he had a 13.6 shooting percentage in 66 games with Chicago last season – but ranked fifth among all Coyotes forwards in 5-on-5 on-ice shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
“He knows and knew then how much I believed in him when we were together in Chicago and it’s no different here,” said Granato. “I’m very excited to get him in the lineup and get his game going because he can bring a lot of energy, feistiness, grit and speed.”
The Sabres can also provide Caggiula with consistent playing time. This is an opportunity for Adams to evaluate the pending unrestricted free agent as a possible bottom-six forward option for next season. Caggiula was in and out of the Coyotes’ lineup after missing time with a hamstring injury this season.
“I think when I missed a couple of those chances early on I kind of lost a little bit of confidence and maybe that’s something I can work on myself at home or whatever,” said Caggiula. “But overall, I wasn’t upset about the way I was playing. It’s just one of those things that I could always be better and I always want to be better, doesn’t matter how good I was playing.”
Goaltending question
Granato did not have an update on Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark, who exited the game Tuesday night in Boston after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of the 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Ullmark, 27, has missed 33 games across the past two seasons with unrelated lower-body injuries. In eight games since returning to the lineup, he had a 4-2-1 record and .915 save percentage. Entering Wednesday, Ullmark’s .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 ranked sixth among all NHL goalies to appear in at least 10 games this season.
If Ullmark can’t start Thursday in Washington, the Sabres will again turn to Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who stopped 29 of 31 shots in relief against the Bruins.
“Goaltending is extremely important,” Granato said following practice Wednesday. “Linus has been extremely important and I thought Dustin really rose. He looked more comfortable last night than he has in previous games, despite him playing well in previous games. It just looked like he tracked the pucks better, limited second chances better, controlled his rebounds better. He read the shooters much better last night I felt than his previous starts. When I’ve spoken about his competitiveness and drive, that was clear and evident last night coming into that situation.”