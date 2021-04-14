Waiver claim Drake Caggiula expresses excitement for 'opportunity' with Sabres

“I think when I missed a couple of those chances early on I kind of lost a little bit of confidence and maybe that’s something I can work on myself at home or whatever,” said Caggiula. “But overall, I wasn’t upset about the way I was playing. It’s just one of those things that I could always be better and I always want to be better, doesn’t matter how good I was playing.”

Goaltending question

Granato did not have an update on Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark, who exited the game Tuesday night in Boston after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of the 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Ullmark, 27, has missed 33 games across the past two seasons with unrelated lower-body injuries. In eight games since returning to the lineup, he had a 4-2-1 record and .915 save percentage. Entering Wednesday, Ullmark’s .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 ranked sixth among all NHL goalies to appear in at least 10 games this season.

If Ullmark can’t start Thursday in Washington, the Sabres will again turn to Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who stopped 29 of 31 shots in relief against the Bruins.