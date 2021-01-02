Victor Olofsson's status uncertain after suffering injury in Sabres practice

Ralph Krueger may have lost another top forward to an injury on the second day of Buffalo Sabres training camp.

Victor Olofsson, a 20-goal scorer as a rookie last season, left practice with an undisclosed injury Saturday after he crashed into the post during a one-on-one drill. Olofsson returned to the ice several minutes later, only to not skate with the team following a midpractice video meeting.

Krueger told reporters after practice that he had yet to receive an update on Olofsson, who was still being evaluated. The Sabres are already without captain Jack Eichel after he suffered an upper-body injury training off the ice before training camp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We're assessing it at the moment, so I do not have an update," said Krueger. "We'll let you know as soon as we have finished the assessment."

Olofsson was holding his wrist and/or arm while skating to the bench following the collision. Upon returning to the ice, Olofsson told an inquiring teammate he felt “good” and continued to participate in drills. But the 25-year-old’s status is now uncertain after he was replaced on the top line by Riley Sheahan for the latter portion of practice.