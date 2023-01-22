Victor Olofsson's recent success reflects his 'dream' to stick with Sabres

Gathered in their locker room following another emotional win, the Buffalo Sabres listened intently as their coach, Don Granato, explained why he was brimming with pride Saturday afternoon in KeyBank Center.

Four of his players who have endured different types of adversity this season assumed starring roles in the 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who’s routinely played through pain, assisted on three of the Sabres’ goals. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves to cover for his teammates. Peyton Krebs, a 21-year-old center, scored twice after sitting out two games recently while the club creatively managed its roster to carry three goalies.

Finally, there was Victor Olofsson, who delivered two goals in the third period to help the Sabres eliminate any chance of a Ducks comeback. By his own admission, Olofsson didn’t perform to his standard in 5-on-5 situations during a stretch of games this season. He wasn’t the consistent scoring threat he can be.

Some coaches might have slashed ice time or made wholesale lineup changes to try to coax more out of a talented goal-scorer such as Olofsson, but Granato showed patience. He expressed confidence that Olofsson would break out of it.

And the 27-year-old winger has proved Granato right. Olofsson has already established a career high with 21 goals through 45 games. His team-best eight goals in the past nine games have silenced his critics. It’s the latest step in Olofsson’s plan to try to earn a long-term spot with the Sabres, who begin a four-game road trip Monday night in Dallas against the Stars.

“That's my ultimate goal, is to be here for a long time,” Olofsson told The Buffalo News. “I've enjoyed Buffalo ever since I got here, and I've been here now a few years and it's starting to feel like my second home. So, it would be a dream to be able to be a longtime Buffalo Sabre. Yeah, I've been just trying to play my best game here, and I really want to show it.”

Olofsson’s been a weapon on the power play for the Sabres since he made his NHL debut in March 2019, totaling 31 goals on the man-advantage in five seasons. His heavy left-handed shot, combined with the stellar work of everyone else on the Sabres’ second unit, is a key reason why Buffalo entered Sunday ranked fourth in the league on the power play.

Olofsson hasn’t been as effective in 5-on-5 situations, but he, like others on the Sabres, were held back for a season and a half because of former coach Ralph Krueger’s system that didn’t take advantage of speed and skill. It wasn’t until last season that Olofsson could show what he can do when playing in a fast-paced, aggressive system.

A wrist injury suffered in November 2021 bothered Olofsson for much of the season. His shot wasn’t as effective as usual. The ordeal forced the 2014 seventh-round draft pick to adapt. Olofsson became a better playmaker and showcased that he can make his linemates better in all situations. He still finished with 20 goals in 72 games.

Olofsson started this season with five goals in eight games before his challenging stretch began. He and his linemates – most often, Casey Mittelstadt – struggled to create offensively. Despite the recent run of success, Olofsson ranks 11th on the club in individual high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5. He wasn't getting enough shots from areas where he could beat the goalie.

Everything changed when Granato placed Tyson Jost between Olofsson and Mittelstadt. The trio had a few difficult nights while forming chemsitry, but it’s been among the Sabres’ best lines in recent weeks.

Since Jan. 7, a stretch of nine games, Olofsson ranks second on the Sabres in shots on goal and individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick. They have 56.4% of the even-strength shot attempts when he’s on the ice, the fourth-best mark among the club’s skaters.

It’s in stark contrast to Olofsson’s play for a 25-game stretch between Nov. 5 and Jan. 3, when he had four goals and eight points with a minus-15 rating. Granato confirmed to reporters that this is the best he’s seen Olofsson perform at 5-on-5 since he joined the coaching staff in 2019.

“He's growing,” Granato said in his postgame news conference. “Pregame, we talked about Olofsson and Mittelstadt playing better and better and they've worked for it. It's no different than anybody else. I don't want to separate those guys as far as work ethic, because everybody's got to work to get better. There's been some chemistry developed with Jost, Mittelstadt and Vic, but tonight it was beyond chemistry.

“He was very impressive in a couple of instances with the goals and all of those guys are stringing together lots of games being very consistent.”

Olofsson’s second goal demonstrated his growth. He stripped an unsuspecting Ducks defender of the puck in the neutral zone, bolted down the ice for a breakaway and fired a shot past goalie John Gibson to put Buffalo up by two with 11:53 to play. Olofsson is making a consistent impact on the forecheck, winning puck battles to help his line spend more time in the offensive zone.

The Sabres have started to sign their talented, young players to long-term contracts. Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson signed seven-year deals before the season. Dylan Cozens is expected to be next, with Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to follow. Olofsson will have to play his way into another deal with Buffalo.

General Manager Kevyn Adams signed Olofsson to a two-year contract in July that carries a $4.75 million annual cap hit. Olofsson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. It’s no secret another wave of prospects is pushing to reach Buffalo.

Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen are in Rochester. Matt Savoie, the Sabres' top pick in the 2022 draft, is unlikely to spend another season in juniors. Noah Ostlund has been outstanding in Sweden’s second-tier pro league. While each has tantalizing skill and immense upside, none are proven NHL goal-scorers like Olofsson, whose recent success hasn’t surprised his teammates.

“I've seen it before,” MIttelstadt said with a chuckle. “So, right now me and Josty are just trying to pass it to Vic and let him shoot. It's been good so far. I mean, if you give him some room, give him a chance to pick his head up and pick his spot, it's going into his spot. It's fun to play with him and fun to watch.”