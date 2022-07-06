Victor Olofsson's contract at the 'top' of Sabres' priority list ahead of draft

MONTREAL – Kevyn Adams wrapped up his pre-draft meetings in a downtown Montreal hotel conference room Wednesday, but there’s more for the Buffalo Sabres' general manager to accomplish before he’s on the clock in the first round.

A new contract for winger Victor Olofsson is atop Adams’ priority list ahead of a draft in which the Sabres own picks 9, 16 and 28. Olofsson, 26, is a restricted free agent after completing his third NHL season – remarkably, only his first featuring a full 82-game schedule – and the negotiation can’t be simple for either side.

“Yeah, we’ve been working on it,” Adams told reporters. “Very good conversations. I think we’re in a good spot here. Mark Jakubowski, who does a lot of our lead in the negotiating side, has had some good conversations as of late with (agent) Claude Lemieux. So hopefully here soon. It’s definitely at the top of our list, though.”

Olofsson totaled 20 goals and 49 points in 72 games, despite playing through a wrist injury that impacted the release, power and accuracy of his left-handed shot. When healthy, he was an effective power-play weapon and capable top-six goal scorer. And when ailing, he evolved his 5-on-5 game to become more of a playmaking threat.

The Sabres have plenty of cap space at their disposal. They have $48.445 million to reach the ceiling, and approximately $12 million to reach the league-mandated floor, after acquiring the contract of goalie Ben Bishop, who suffered a career-ending injury.

Olofsson, whom the Sabres drafted in the seventh round in 2014, expressed a desire to remain in Buffalo long-term, making him a logical fit. However, the Sabres are going to want Olofsson to sign a short-term contract. His role is could eventually go to prospects like Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and Isak Rosen, among others. A long-term contract doesn't make sense right now.

Signing Olofsson for two or three years would provide insurance in case a prospect’s development stalls, and he can help them win games now while those young forwards develop in the NHL, Rochester or elsewhere. Buffalo also needs to be responsible with its cap space beyond 2022-23.

Tage Thompson, who scored a career-high 38 goals as a center, is a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023. Rasmus Dahlin has only two years remaining on a contract that’s paying $6 million annually. Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power are among the young players who will eventually require significant raises.

Olofsson is projected to receive an average annual value of $4.951 million on a five-year contract, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. It is possible the cap hit will need to be slightly higher on a short-term deal. He’s a two-time 20-goal scorer who has played in a role that will merit that kind of pay day.

Here are other takeaways from Adams’ chat with reporters:

1. The Sabres need an answer from prospect Ryan Johnson. Adams planned to meet Thursday with the representatives for Johnson, who will be a senior at the University of Minnesota in the fall. Johnson, 20, has played three seasons with the Golden Gophers since he was drafted 31st overall by Buffalo in 2019. In early May, Adams told reporters that Johnson was “leaning” toward returning to school. If Johnson does, or if he plans to sign elsewhere next summer, Adams will want the option to trade Johnson’s rights, rather than recouping a compensatory pick.

2. Defenseman Jacob Bryson is another priority for Buffalo. Unsurprisingly, the Sabres are working to complete a contract for the restricted free agent. He’s versatile, an exceptional skater and a perfect fit for coach Don Granato’s system. This is a matter of money and term. Adams met Wednesday with Bryson’s agent, Allain Roy, who also represents fellow restricted free agent Brandon Biro.

Bryson, 24, has averaged 18:35 of ice time across 111 games the past two seasons. Biro, 24, who was not drafted, had a strong season in Rochester with 41 points in 48 games.

“We’re getting down the road there,” Adams said of Bryson. “We made it clear to him from the beginning that we think, the way he played last year, he can play both sides. I think he’s got a unique skill set that helps us. So, yeah, positive on that front.”

3. The Sabres aren’t ruling out picking the right Russian player. Adams acknowledged that it is concerning to hear reports about Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov being sent to a remote military base after he was detained after reportedly attempting to evade military service in Russia. There are serious questions about drafting Russians amid the war in Ukraine, but Buffalo will make that call based on the player and the pick.

“If we are in a position where we think there’s great value, then we’re going to talk about that,” Adams said. “But for sure, what’s going on plays into some of how you’re putting things together.”

4. As expected, the Sabres are open to keeping all three first-round picks in their current slot, trading up, trading down or trading a pick to acquire an NHL player. Yes, that’s not news. Adams, like every general manager ahead of the draft, isn’t revealing his plan. The Sabres’ four picks in the top 41 made him a popular man at the general managers’ meeting Wednesday.