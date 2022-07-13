Victor Olofsson, Sabres agree to terms on a two-year contract

Victor Olofsson didn't have to wait long for a new deal after all.

Olofsson, a 26-year-old winger, agreed to terms with the Sabres on a two-year contract that carries a $4.75 million annual cap hit, thus avoiding a possible salary arbitration hearing.

The restricted free agent received a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday following a round of negotiations at the NHL draft in Montreal. The move ensures that Olofsson will remain part of the young core in Buffalo until at least the summer of 2024.

A seventh-round draft choice in 2014, Olofsson totaled 20 goals and 49 points in 72 games last season despite playing through a wrist injury that impacted his left-handed shot. His time in the NHL includes a pair of 20-goal seasons, the first of which occurred in 2019-20, across 188 regular-season games.

Remarkably, Olofsson has played only one 82-game NHL season since debuting with Buffalo in March 2019.

“I learned I’ve got to stay patient,” Olofsson, who went through salary arbitration in 2020, said in May. “It’s probably going to take some time, especially last summer was the first time Covid hit, too. ... I’m not worried about signing a deal here quick. I know it’s going to probably go all summer maybe before we figure something out. I’m all good with that. I know what it’s like now and there’s nothing that needs to be rushed.”

The Sabres weren't willing to let Olofsson walk to unrestricted free agency next summer, though his role could eventually be taken by prospects like Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka or Isak Rosen. Olofsson remains an effective weapon on the power play and showed signs of growth at 5-on-5 last season, though almost half his career goals have occurred on the man advantage (27 of 55).

Additionally, Olofsson has expressed a desire to remain in Buffalo long-term. He can play left or right wing in the top six and should continue his role on the top power play.

The Sabres have approximately $24.9 million in cap space ahead of free agency Wednesday at noon, according to CapFriendly.com, and must spend approximately $4 million to reach the cap floor. And the forward group appears set with the following under contract: Olofsson, Quinn, Peterka, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs.