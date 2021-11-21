Victor Olofsson joins Sabres for morning skate, might play against Rangers

NEW YORK – Nearly one month since Victor Olofsson was last seen on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres, the winger rejoined the team for its morning skate Sunday in Madison Square Garden.

Olofsson may even be in the lineup when the Sabres face the Rangers at 6 p.m. The 26-year-old winger wore a yellow noncontact jersey during the skate, but coach Don Granato would not rule out Olofsson for the game.

Granato would not say which goalie will start against the Rangers or who will be in the lineup. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju skated with the team again and has been out since the season-opening win last month.

Olofsson had five goals and nine points in eight games when he suffered the injury in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. It was initially thought that Olofsson could return quickly, but he experienced a setback that kept him out of the lineup for eight games. Granato recently told reporters that Olofsson was experiencing pain when shooting the puck. Olofsson displayed no notable signs of discomfort during his skate with the team. It was only Friday that he was listed as week to week on the Sabres' injury report.