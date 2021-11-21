 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victor Olofsson joins Sabres for morning skate, might play against Rangers
0 comments
top story

Victor Olofsson joins Sabres for morning skate, might play against Rangers

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Coyotes third (copy)

Sabres winger Victor Olofsson has five goals in eight games this season.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

NEW YORK – Nearly one month since Victor Olofsson was last seen on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres, the winger rejoined the team for its morning skate Sunday in Madison Square Garden.

Olofsson may even be in the lineup when the Sabres face the Rangers at 6 p.m. The 26-year-old winger wore a yellow noncontact jersey during the skate, but coach Don Granato would not rule out Olofsson for the game.

Granato would not say which goalie will start against the Rangers or who will be in the lineup. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju skated with the team again and has been out since the season-opening win last month. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Olofsson had five goals and nine points in eight games when he suffered the injury in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. It was initially thought that Olofsson could return quickly, but he experienced a setback that kept him out of the lineup for eight games. Granato recently told reporters that Olofsson was experiencing pain when shooting the puck. Olofsson displayed no notable signs of discomfort during his skate with the team. It was only Friday that he was listed as week to week on the Sabres' injury report.

Olofsson's presence alone was an encouraging sign Sunday, as this is only a one-game road trip. He could have continued to skate with Alex Tuch in a nonteam setting, but this shows that he is on the cusp of returning.

If Olofsson doesn't play Sunday night, he could be an option Monday against Columbus in KeyBank Center. The game against the Rangers is the Sabres' first of five in a seven-day span.

Olofsson is a key cog on the Sabres' power play and a fixture in the top six. He has 40 goals in 124 games since making his NHL debut in 2019. 

Buffalo (7-7-2) lost to the Calgary Flames, 5-0, at home on Thursday and this is its first game against the Rangers (10-4-3), who have won five of their last six games.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News