Victor Olofsson’s benching – as the Buffalo Sabres fought to complete an improbable playoff push – signaled to other teams in the NHL that the Swedish winger could be available in a trade this summer.

They aren’t alone, either.

Olofsson and his camp are expecting him to be dealt before training camp opens in September, multiple league sources told The Buffalo News following the scouting combine in Buffalo.

Olofsson, 27, will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and counts $4.75 million against the salary cap for the 2023-24 season. His career-high 28 goals helped the Sabres have the third-highest scoring offense in the NHL.

Sources also told The News that Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is “very active” in trade talks on multiple fronts – he has checked the market to gauge what it would cost to move up from the 13th pick in the draft and what he could acquire by moving back – but the sources declined to comment on whether Olofsson is part of those discussions yet.

The Sabres can move Olofsson because they have prospects ready or on the cusp of graduating from Rochester to Buffalo, most notably 2022 first-round draft pick Jiri Kulich. Coach Don Granato's decision to sit Olofsson in five consecutive must-win games in April signaled that Olofsson became expendable with the emergence of rookie wingers Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka.

It was a bizarre season for Olofsson. On one hand, he delivered his third campaign of 20-plus goals, totaled 21 at even strength and set a career-high shooting percentage (17.4). On the other, he struggled to defend and lacked the playmaking qualities that made him an effective player in an injury-saddled season in 2022-23. At 5-on-5, he ranked 11th among all forwards in ice time and posted a minus-18 rating. Trying to score his way out of slumps led to struggles in other areas of his game, causing Granato to sit him in seven of 15 games from March 13 through April 11.

Olofsson expressed his frustration during end-of-season exit interviews. He never requested a trade, according to sources, but he doesn’t want to be put in a similar situation during the final season of his contract. Sitting Olofsson was a risk ahead of an offseason when he could be moved because it might cause teams to think twice about acquiring the 2014 seventh-round draft pick, but NHL teams are still interested.

Olofsson can bolster a power play and thrives in his role. The contract isn’t a significant commitment and acquiring Olofsson could be viewed as a cost-effective alternative to spending money on what’s viewed as a weaker free-agent class.

The Sabres are going to need to be patient, though.

The NHL draft’s first round won’t be held until June 28 in Nashville and unrestricted free agency opens July 1. General managers across the league are waiting for a more complete picture of the market before moving assets for a forward. Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat, an exceptional goal-scorer and restricted free agent, is reportedly available on the trade market. Other forwards under contract who might be moved include Pierre Luc-Dubois, Mark Scheifele, Kevin Hayes, Taylor Hall, Anthony Mantha, Blake Wheeler and Kevin Labanc. Some of the top unrestricted free-agent forwards are Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O’Reilly, Patrick Kane, J.T. Compher, Alex Killorn and Michael Bunting.

The Sabres’ challenge might be gaining leverage in negotiations. Other GMs are aware Buffalo has a crop of talented forwards with Kulich and Isak Rosen in Rochester. The Sabres also might need the roster spot to re-sign veteran forwards Zemgus Girgensons and/or Tyson Jost. Six of the seven defensemen under contract next season are waivers-exempt, meaning they cannot be sent to Rochester without waivers. The exception is former No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, whom Buffalo is trying to sign to a contract extension.

Adams doesn’t need the cap space, though. Olofsson is well-liked in the dressing room and possesses many of the character traits the Sabres covet. In theory, Adams could carry Olofsson into the season as insurance in case a prospect such as Kulich doesn’t earn a roster spot in training camp, then move the pending unrestricted free agent before the trade deadline. This unlikely scenario carries risk, particularly injury, and might lead to a lesser return.