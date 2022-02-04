Vegas coach Peter DeBoer: Jack Eichel closing in on return to contact drills

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel remains a regular skater at Vegas Golden Knights practices, albeit in a non-contact role.

But there's a good chance his status is going to change soon.

"The doctor was adamant that three months from surgery be absolutely no contact," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said Friday at NHL All-Star Media Day. "And I believe that's this week. So I think coming out of this break, that's going to be on the table about starting contact."

Eichel actually had his surgery on Nov. 12 -- eight days after his blockbuster trade from the Sabres -- and was back skating within a week. He began practicing with Vegas on Jan. 11 and DeBoer has been duly impressed.

"There's been a couple (practices) in the last week where he's maybe the best player on the ice," DeBoer said. "So I would say he's progressing pretty well. We haven't started contact yet but I think that's the next step. And that's a big step. And obviously, everything changes once we get into full contact, but from a sheer practice and skill point of view, he's elite-elite. Every day we're out with him, I think the group gets more excited."