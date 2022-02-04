 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vegas coach Peter DeBoer: Jack Eichel closing in on return to contact drills
0 comments

Vegas coach Peter DeBoer: Jack Eichel closing in on return to contact drills

Support this work for $1 a month
Golden Knights Sharks Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel remains a regular skater at Vegas Golden Knights practices, albeit in a non-contact role.

But there's a good chance his status is going to change soon.

"The doctor was adamant that three months from surgery be absolutely no contact," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said Friday at NHL All-Star Media Day. "And I believe that's this week. So I think coming out of this break, that's going to be on the table about starting contact."

Eichel actually had his surgery on Nov. 12 -- eight days after his blockbuster trade from the Sabres -- and was back skating within a week. He began practicing with Vegas on Jan. 11 and DeBoer has been duly impressed.

"There's been a couple (practices) in the last week where he's maybe the best player on the ice," DeBoer said. "So I would say he's progressing  pretty well. We haven't started contact yet but I think that's the next step. And that's a big step. And obviously, everything changes once we get into full contact, but from a sheer practice and skill point of view, he's elite-elite. Every day we're out with him, I think the group gets more excited."

There's no timetable for when Eichel returns to game action, although it's expected to only be a week or two after he returns to full practice. That puts Eichel in line to be in the Vegas lineup when the Golden Knights play in Buffalo on March 10.

Eichel took the morning skate at the Vegas practice facility prior to the Sabres' game against the Golden Knights here Tuesday. Following the 5-2 Vegas win, he was seen chatting with Buffalo coach Don Granato and alternate captain Kyle Okposo outside the Sabres' dressing room.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News