'Vegas Baby:' Jack Eichel exits Sabres in latest blockbuster move by GM Kevyn Adams

“I've been aware of what's been going on through my discussions with both Buffalo and his representatives,” McCrimmon said. “We're respectful of what they want to do. None of us in this room have the level of expertise that would be required for an opinion. I defer to the people that he's entrusted himself and his health to to make that decision and we'll obviously have a hand in next steps, rehabilitation, return to play -- those types of things.”

McCrimmon called his new centerpiece, “one of the top players in the league,” and his motivation stemmed from his opinion that every Stanley Cup champion needs an elite center. It was only two years ago that Eichel was amid a career year that led him to finish eighth in voting for the Hart Trophy. He’s a top-10 center in the NHL, a player that could have been a centerpiece of Adams’ roster in Buffalo. But frustration was mounting before the injury.

Since Eichel arrived in June 2015, the Sabres have employed three general managers and four head coaches. The franchise’s playoff drought is tied for the longest in NHL history and Adams has declined to put an exact timeline on when he expects his rebuild to blossom into a contender. The two met face-to-face since the feud began, each laying out their vision for the future. While Adams declined to say if Eichel requested a trade, the disconnect could not be bridged.