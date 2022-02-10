UPL arrives in Rochester as fellow Sabres prospects continue to excel with Amerks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's looming return will strengthen Sabres' depth in goal Luukkonen practiced with the Sabres on Tuesday for the first time since a knee injury forced him from a game in Buffalo against Tampa Bay on Jan. 11.

The Amerks are on the road against Providence on Friday, followed by a Saturday game in Hartford. It's likely that Luukkonen will play one of those games.

"I think right now it’s best for him to go get back in a rhythm without the pressure of jumping in here right now," Granato said.

Memorable debut

Owen Power’s first game in the Winter Olympics showed why he’s not far from helping the Sabres. Power, 19, had one shot on goal while skating on Canada’s top defense pair during a 5-1 win over Germany on Thursday. He finished with a team-high 19:33 of ice time in his Olympic debut.

Family ties

Cammi Granato, one of the best women's hockey players in the history of the sport and sister of the Sabres' head coach, was named an assistant general manager for the NHL's Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Granato, 50, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and played in every IIHF Women's World Championship since the event's inception in 1990 up until 2004. She announced her retirement as a player in 2005 and became the NHL's first female scout upon joining the Seattle Kraken in 2019.