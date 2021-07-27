Unrestricted free agents the Sabres could target to supplement young core

“I think we’re going to do the work, we’re going to see where we’re at in terms of the players out there, what are the fits we need,” said Adams. “What I will say is I believe is critically important with our team makeup right now is not boxing young players on our roster right now out of crucial situations and crucial minutes. One of the best ways to learn in this league is by doing it, by experiencing it, being out there at the end of a game up a goal or down a goal, having that feeling of taking a faceoff when the game’s on the line. If you’re a Casey Mittelstadt or a Dylan Cozens, that’s important. So, we want to make sure we put the right pieces around the young core of players that we have, but you want to make sure they’re also getting out there and having the opportunity to grow and learn.”