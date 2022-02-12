Understated and overlooked, Henri Jokiharju taking big steps on defense for Sabres

The pair hasn’t been perfect, but Dahlin and Jokiharju have significantly improved in killing plays in the defensive zone. They routinely knock the opponent off the puck to regain possession and know how to absorb hits while starting the breakout.

“Joki’s a guy that works for his team and teammates and adjusts to Dahls,” Granato said. “Dahls is going to set the pace and create the attack. Joki’s going to be one layer off of it, ready to defend if there’s a hiccup and ready to support if there needs to be a kick-out play. He’s quick to jump to defending. … That’s been a good pair and that could be a good pair for a long time here. They’re trending that way, so we’ve got to keep them moving in that direction. They’ve been the least of our concerns, that’s for sure.”

Sabres goalie Craig Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting Anderson is 5-3 in eight games this year with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. That has him at 296 career wins and he's racing with Dallas' Braden Holtby (298) to become the 40th goalie in NHL history to reach 300.

Dahlin was selected an NHL All-Star Game in his fourth season, piling up eight goals and 29 points while averaging a career-high 23:48 of ice time in 45 games. Jokiharju has just 34 points in 145 games with the Sabres, but points don’t illustrate his impact. He’s provided much-needed stability for Dahlin and excels in areas of the game that aren’t shown in the box score.

“We both know we don’t want anything bad for each other,” Jokiharju said of his partnership with Dahlin. “We want to see the best version of ourselves. That’s the key and knowing that better days are coming. … I feel we’re both still so young. We have to work hard. Looking around at the best d-men in the league, they’re 30 when they’re actually in their prime, so I think there’s still a long way to go.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.