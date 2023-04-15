At the end of his seventh season in Buffalo, Kyle Okposo stood at his dressing-room stall Saturday afternoon and smiled while explaining how this group of Sabres is different than any that he has seen since he arrived in July 2016 with aspirations to win a Stanley Cup.

“It’s just these young guys,” Okposo said during the Sabres’ locker cleanout. “They want to learn. In the NHL, we have a lot of different egos with a lot of guys that want things for themselves. We’re very fortunate on this team where if you were to pan to the bench when there’s a goal scored, everybody is genuinely happy for that person. And that’s not always the case.

“It’s extremely special and something I’m very proud of.”

Each player on the Sabres this season, from the youngest to oldest, has detailed how Okposo fostered an environment in which everyone felt comfortable to speak. The factions that existed in past years were eradicated once Okposo became the unquestioned leader of the group at the start of last season.

Personalities of all kinds are accepted and encouraged. If anyone needs help on or off the ice, they know they can call Okposo. At 34 years old and 16 seasons into his NHL career, Okposo captained the Sabres to within two points of a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His words of wisdom guided them through adverse times and his relentless work in games and practices was a beacon for a team filled with players under the age of 25.

“I think he’s been the best captain I’ve had," said Zemgus Girgensons, an alternate captain who has been with the Sabres since 2013. “He’s one of the guys that I look up to, and I think a lot of the success here is because of Kyle and the way he handled things. I think he held the team together, the times in need, he was always there. He’s a part that was huge for us.”

This Sabres season resembled Okposo’s vision when he left Long Island for Buffalo to sign a seven-year contract with a franchise that was building around Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. The former core was eventually dismantled, traded away and replaced by people who wanted to be part of what Okposo was building with coach Don Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams.

Now at a crossroads in his career, Okposo reflected on how, despite a long, challenging road, he’s helped the Sabres emerge from dark days to become a 91-point team in the final season of his contract.

“After my first year, the way that it ended with the concussion, if you were to tell me that I’d play out the remainder of my deal and be where I am today, I probably would’ve said you’re lying,” he said. "I’m grateful, happy, just trying to grind, try to do what I can to help this organization, help this franchise, the city. It’s led to where we’re at now.

“Yeah, my deal’s done, and I’ll take some time and think about the future here. I stood in front of the podium seven years ago when I signed and said, ‘I think we have all the ingredients to win a Stanley Cup.’ Obviously, we didn’t do that, but if I were to walk away and be done, I think I left here better than I found it.”

An unrestricted free agent on July 1, Okposo said, “There’s no place I’d rather be,” and he hasn’t considered retirement. He'll talk to his family about the future, then decide if he wants to return for a 17th season.

No one would blame Okposo for considering a future without the brutal grind of an 82-game schedule.

He and his wife, Danielle, have a young family. He treasures those early-morning drives to drop his children off at school. Hockey is a dangerous sport and he never wants to experience anything like the terror of what happened in the spring of 2017 when a routine hit in practice caused a concussion with physical and psychological side effects. He was admitted to Buffalo General’s neurosurgical intensive care unit and eventually recovered through a hospital stay, a battery of tests and multiple treatment methods.

Okposo’s career resumed and, less than three years later, he pondered his playing future after he was concussed on a hit in a game against the Ottawa Senators in December 2019. Cleared to return and assured he was OK to play, Okposo adapted his game to become a shutdown defensive forward under Ralph Krueger.

Relied on as a leader by Granato, Okposo moved back into a scoring role last season and eclipsed 20 goals for the first time since 2015. His impact off the ice has been immeasurable.

“Everyone talks about how good of a person he is; it’s hard to overstate,” said Sabres winger Jeff Skinner. “I think it’s hard to overstate how much he means to the group. … He’s obviously got a lot of experience and he draws on that. He’s just a quality person and genuine.

"I’m grateful to be around it and I think for me it’s also more rewarding that I get to see some of the young guys come in the league and that’s the example that they’ve got to follow. I can’t think of a better role model for these young guys in how he goes about his business and how he treats everyone else.”

Okposo has been a resource for Adams as the general manager tries to build a team that’s contending for the Stanley Cup each spring. Respected by his peers across the NHL, Okposo spearheaded the players’ association’s search committee for a new executive director and used his insight gained throughout his career to target how everyone involved can help grow the game of hockey.

Health isn’t an issue for Okposo after appearing in 74 games for a second consecutive season. He totaled 11 goals and 28 points, playing right wing on a line that was among the best defensive units in the league. Noncommittal on what’s next, Okposo beamed when describing the pride he felt each time he sat in the dressing room this season, surrounded by the chatter and inside jokes of teammates.

The atmosphere, he said, illustrated how far the Sabres have come in two years. They lost 18 games in a row in 2020-21. This season, they achieved the franchise’s first 40-win season since 2011 and scored more goals than all but two teams: Boston and Edmonton, both legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Those young players who turned to Okposo for advice flourished, helping Buffalo go 9-2-1 in the final 11 games.

“He’s obviously the rock for our team,” said Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt. “He’s the leader and I think for me, personally, he’s just always there for ya. There’s nothing else you can really ask for. He’s always got your back. Whatever you need, you can always call Okie. He’s a pretty special guy.”

Okposo was pressed by reporters about the possibility of retirement. After all, his initial response was open-ended. He’s in no rush to make any decisions, though. Those discussions will be had with Danielle and the rest of his family. Until then, he’ll relish all that he and his teammates accomplished during a season in which no one outside their room expected them to become a contender.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” he said. “My body feels pretty good, but it was an emotional year. I’m just going to take a little bit of time.”