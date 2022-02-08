Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's looming return will strengthen Sabres' depth in goal

“That is yet to be determined, as far as how we’ll go about it, because of the injuries, roster spots,” said Granato. “All those things come into play. Obviously, right now, with the players we have out, we do have roster spots. I’m not sure of exact numbers, but we could potentially carry three. That decision doesn’t have to be made yet.”

All along, Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams have said that the decision on each prospect in the organization boils down to what is best for his development right now. If Luukkonen can play games in Buffalo, he’s going to stick around. If not, the best route is to man the crease for the Amerks (36-22-17), who recently added Aaron Dell and Michael Houser after both goalies cleared waivers.

There has to be little confidence that Tokarski would not be claimed. Tokarski, 32, owns a 4-6-3 record and .904 save percentage in 15 games this season. He overcame an eight-week bout with lingering Covid-19 symptoms to return to the net in Colorado, providing a stabilizing force against the red-hot, first-place Avalanche.