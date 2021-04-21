Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on cusp of Sabres' most anticipated goalie debut since Ryan Miller

Spencer Knight, who was drafted 13th overall in 2019, won his NHL debut by making 33 saves for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

“It’s always cool to see young guys get their chance and play well,” Luukkonen said. “Kind of knowing you’ve faced off against them and they’re doing well and playing well, it’s one of the things that makes you want it even more. You want to get your chance to play on that level.”

Luukkonen’s debut is an encouraging next step for an organization in desperate need for goaltending. Ullmark has established himself as a reliable starter, but he’s missed time with separate lower-body injuries the past two seasons. The 27-year-old is also a pending unrestricted free agent.

Since Miller was traded to St. Louis on Feb. 28, 2014, the Sabres have used 15 goalies, none of whom produced consistent results, while allowing the second-most goals in the NHL and registering the fewest points as a team during that span.

Among the 14 goalies drafted by the Sabres since Miller joined the organization in 1999, only two other than Miller have played more than 19 games in the NHL: Jhonas Enroth and Ullmark.

Luukkonen may someday provide stability at what’s been a position of need throughout the franchise’s 10-year playoff drought.

“He has a real nice calm presence to him, but he has a presence to him,” Granato said of Luukkonen. “You notice it. He has some unique qualities to him in regard to that. So, as all the guys, I’m excited to see him with this opportunity coming for him. He’s worked hard for it.”

