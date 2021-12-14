Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gets the call in Sabres' net again tonight in Winnipeg

Rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has put up three straight impressive starts despite not collecting a win, will be in the net for the fourth game in a row Tuesday night when the Buffalo Sabres play the Winnipeg Jets in Canada Life Centre.
The game is an 8 p.m. ET faceoff on MSG and Radio 550.
"All signs point to Luukkonen and Subban taking over as the club’s tandem until Dustin Tokarski returns from Covid-19 protocol," writes Lance Lysowski.
Luukkonen is 0-2-1 since his promotion from Rochester -- but has a 1.98 goals-against average and .938 save percentage thus far. He made a career-high 40 saves in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center.
"The consistency is nice to see," coach Don Granato said on a video call after today's morning skate. "He's had three solid games and games 2-3 were back to back and there was no drop in his ability to concentrate or his physical ability to move around the net. ... He showed no drop in those games, either physically or psychologically, and that's a real sign of progress."
This will be the Sabres' first game in Canada since a 3-1 loss to the Jets on March 3, 2020, just a week before the 2019-20 season was shut down by the pandemic. And it will come in the NHL's smallest rink, where 15,000 fans make for a hostile environment. Luukkonen's three games this year were all at home and all his games last year were in capacity-controlled environments.
He's yet to play in a full NHL building on the road. The Sabres didn't respond well last weekend in Carolina in front of Malcolm Subban and Granato hopes to get a better response tonight.
"We know that building (in Carolina) is crazy and we gifted them a goal two minutes in and woke up 18,000 fans and gave adrenalin to the other team," Granato said. "Tonight our intent is to protect our goaltender better than we did for Malcolm that night and discourage the other team and the crowd until we can get to our game. I'm curious in UPL on the road and the environment, and the entire team. Time will tell."
Granato said he will use the same lineup, which means Mark Jankowski and Colin Miller will be healthy scratches. He did not commit as to whether Subban or Aaron Dell will be the backup goaltender.