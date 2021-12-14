Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gets the call in Sabres' net again tonight in Winnipeg

Rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has put up three straight impressive starts despite not collecting a win, will be in the net for the fourth game in a row Tuesday night when the Buffalo Sabres play the Winnipeg Jets in Canada Life Centre.

The game is an 8 p.m. ET faceoff on MSG and Radio 550.

Inside the Sabres: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease until Dustin Tokarski returns "All signs point to Luukkonen and Subban taking over as the club’s tandem until Dustin Tokarski returns from Covid-19 protocol," writes Lance Lysowski.

Luukkonen is 0-2-1 since his promotion from Rochester -- but has a 1.98 goals-against average and .938 save percentage thus far. He made a career-high 40 saves in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center.

"The consistency is nice to see," coach Don Granato said on a video call after today's morning skate. "He's had three solid games and games 2-3 were back to back and there was no drop in his ability to concentrate or his physical ability to move around the net. ... He showed no drop in those games, either physically or psychologically, and that's a real sign of progress."