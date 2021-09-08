Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen embracing 'opportunity' to earn starting job with Sabres

The first nine hours of free-agent frenzy passed July 28 and the Sabres did not have a proven NHL goalie on their roster. Linus Ullmark, a homegrown 28-year-old with one of the best 5-on-5 save percentages in the league last season, bolted for Boston, and 35-year-old veteran Carter Hutton joined the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes, leaving Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski as the only goalies under contract with Buffalo for 2021-22.

It was a stunning development, as Luukkonen has only four games of NHL experience and Tokarski is a longtime AHL goalie. Then came the news that General Manager Kevyn Adams signed veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year contracts. On the surface, Adams appeared to prioritize short-term stopgaps, but he later revealed that a lack of games played – Luukkonen has only 52 in North America – won’t deter the 2017 second-round draft choice from competing for the starting job in camp.

The plan to possibly play Luukkonen might seem premature given his lack of pro experience and the fact he’s a little more than two years removed from undergoing double-hip surgery. But equipped with lessons learned through unprecedented adversity – including a two-week Covid pause in Rochester and a season-ending ankle injury with the Sabres in May – Luukkonen expressed confidence that he’s ready for what’s to come.