Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could make NHL debut in Sabres' goal this weekend

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, meet Sidney Crosby.
That might be happening this weekend in KeyBank Center.
Luukkonen, the 22-year-old Finn who is the Buffalo Sabres' top goaltending prospect, could get the call to make his NHL debut this weekend. The Sabres have 3 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday against Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Saturday's game nationally televised on NBC.
This is not how the Sabres planned to introduce Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the National Hockey League.
The Sabres are starting Dustin Tokarski Thursday in Washington with Michael Houser serving as the backup. Luukkonen sat out Rochester's 5-3 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday with a lower-body injury but skated Thursday. Buffalo regulars Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark are both sidelined with lower-body injuries and their status is unknown.
With a back-to-back this weekend, it seems likely a healthy Luukkonen will get the call.
"That's the hope. He may play this weekend," Adams said during a video call to introduce new associate GM Jason Karmanos. "He was on the ice today and all reports are positive so we'll see where we're at (Friday). There may be a situation where if we feel he's ready – and depending on the health of our other goaltenders that we'll know over the next 24-48 hours – that may happen."
Hutton has not played since injuring his leg March 22 at New York. Ullmark left Tuesday's game in Boston in the first five minutes with an undetermined injury. He missed 15 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-4-inch Luukkonen was Buffalo's second-round pick in 2017. He is 7-5-2 in Rochester this year with a 3.60 goals-against average and .888 save percentage. He had double hip surgery in 2019 after earning Ontario Hockey League MVP honors with Sudbury. He also led Finland to a gold medal in the World Junior Championship early in the year.
Luukkonen is not billed as close to being NHL-ready in his development but the Sabres had planned to give him at least a couple games before this season ended to get his debut out of the way and give him a taste of the NHL. If neither Hutton nor Ullmark can return over the final 14 games, Luukkonen would get a deeper look than either side expected.
The Sabres do not have anyone in Washington available as a taxi squad goalie tonight behind Tokarski and Houser. Adams said the team has received approval from the NHL to have an emergency backup on hand at Capital One Arena should the need arise. The so-called "EBUGs" have been shelved this year due to Covid protocols.