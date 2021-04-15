Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could make NHL debut in Sabres' goal this weekend

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, meet Sidney Crosby.

That might be happening this weekend in KeyBank Center.

Luukkonen, the 22-year-old Finn who is the Buffalo Sabres' top goaltending prospect, could get the call to make his NHL debut this weekend. The Sabres have 3 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday against Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Saturday's game nationally televised on NBC.

The Sabres are starting Dustin Tokarski Thursday in Washington with Michael Houser serving as the backup. Luukkonen sat out Rochester's 5-3 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday with a lower-body injury but skated Thursday. Buffalo regulars Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark are both sidelined with lower-body injuries and their status is unknown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With a back-to-back this weekend, it seems likely a healthy Luukkonen will get the call.

"That's the hope. He may play this weekend," Adams said during a video call to introduce new associate GM Jason Karmanos. "He was on the ice today and all reports are positive so we'll see where we're at (Friday). There may be a situation where if we feel he's ready – and depending on the health of our other goaltenders that we'll know over the next 24-48 hours – that may happen."