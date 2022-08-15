Tyson Kozak's developing skills aid in journey to be a Sabres prospect

It didn’t take long for Rochester Americans assistant coach Michael Peca to identify Tyson Kozak as a diamond in the rough for the Buffalo Sabres.

By Day 3 of development camp in July, the 19-year-old Kozak had shown off his ability to score goals, move the puck and adjust to new linemates each session.

“Watching him out there, you’d think he went in the top three rounds, to be honest with you,” Peca simply put it.

Kozak, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound center, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft and has spent the last three seasons with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League. After spending time with the other Sabres prospects, he was interested in seeing where he stood.

“It’s definitely been exciting and a lot of fun,” Kozak said during development camp. “It’s just been really fun to hang out with different guys and build new relationships.”

Kozak is trying to find a way to separate himself from the crowd, especially as a seventh-round draft pick.

Kozak is a physical forward, even at 173 pounds. He’s not afraid to push his opponents' buttons, but he has an understanding of when to play clean, defensive hockey. It didn’t stop him from sending a few players into the boards and forcing them to make a quick decision. That, Kozak said, is where he plays his best defensive game.

His willingness to be a defensive center was a part of the Sabres’ reason for drafting him, along with his speed and quick stick skills.

Kozak had 15 penalty minutes in 63 games in 2019-2020. That total increased to 42 in 66 games this past season.

“I like to play that 200-foot game,” Kozak said. “But really, this last year I’ve been a lot more physical than I have in previous years.”

But perhaps more intriguing is how he uses his strong hand-eye coordination. Kozak was a pitcher and shortstop for many years, and loved to play baseball as much as he played hockey. As Kozak started making his way to the WHL, baseball slowly became a second sport to him. He continued playing in smaller doses when he could, including during the 2021 offseason.

He said it’s “easy” for him to rely on his hand-eye coordination when playing hockey, and draws parallels between baseball at-bats and swinging down an airborne puck.

“When you’re batting, the hand-eye coordination has been huge,” Kozak said. “That’s one big thing I’ve definitely taken away from playing baseball.”

Like most players, Kozak found his ice time limited because of Covid-19 during his draft-eligible year.

He only played a total of 19 games in 2020-21, 18 with the Winterhawks after a one-game loan to Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Dauphin Kings.

This past season, he started out his first eight games with no goals and only one assist, before exploding offensively to a team-high 20 goals and 19 assists over the next 30 games. By the end of the season, Kozak tallied 34 goals and 40 assists in the regular season and 10 playoff games.

“I wanted to produce more offensively,” Kozak said. “I was a more defensive-minded forward my first couple years in the WHL, and then going into last year, I just wanted to not think too much and go out and play to see what I could do.”

Kozak is going into his second year as a captain of the Portland Winterhawks, after sharing the “C” last season with defenseman Clay Hanus, who signed with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL in June.

Kozak had career- and team-highs on offense and is eager to keep his momentum flowing into the new season.

“My teammates and coaches put me in really good positions through the whole year,” Kozak said. “They let me play on the power play and penalty kill and get top minutes, so I think that’s really helped.”

While he didn’t come to Buffalo’s development camp with a specific goal in mind, Kozak said he wanted to play with confidence and simply have fun more than anything else. He got his first taste of the organization attending training camp last season, so returning for this year’s development camp wasn’t as pressure-filled as he already knew what to expect.

Kozak had worked with some of Rochester’s coaches during training camp last season, and said they operate similarly to his coaches in Portland. It has helped him have extra confidence on the ice, and he has welcomed the feedback he’s gotten on every aspect of his game.

“The development guys in Rochester, all the time, the first guy they talk about is Kozak,” Peca said. “And he hasn’t disappointed. I’ve been very impressed with him and I’m looking forward to getting to know him a lot more.”

Kozak won’t join the AHL for at least another year, while he’s still fine-tuning his game. He said it’s been a “day by day” process getting more ingrained in the Sabres organization, but he doesn’t have a specific timeline in mind yet.

“The kid’s impressive,” Peca said. “He’s quiet, he’s unassuming, but he’s a real hockey player and he does everything right on the ice.”