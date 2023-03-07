Forward Tyson Jost will return to the Buffalo Sabres lineup for Tuesday night's game at the New York Islanders, coach Don Granato said during his weekly appearance on WGR.

Granato said he knew who would not play but he had not told the player yet, at the time of the interview Tuesday morning, and did not want the player finding out through the media.

Jost did not play in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Buffalo (32-26-4) would have been within one point of Pittsburgh for the second wild-card playoff spot with a win. Instead, the Sabres were unable to move up in the standings while most of the Eastern Conference contenders weren't in action Monday night.

Granato told reporters on Monday that Jost has been nursing an injury and Monday's game was a good time for him to get a break with newly acquired Jordan Greenway drawing into the lineup.

Sabres defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman were unavailable Monday against Edmonton because of upper-body injuries and are considered “day to day,” though the latter participated in the morning skate while wearing a yellow noncontact jersey. Samuelsson and Stillman weren’t ruled out for the game Tuesday.

The game is another of the ESPN+/Hulu broadcasts and will not be seen on MSG Network or traditional cable outlets.