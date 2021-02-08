Two more Sabres games postponed after Rasmus Dahlin added to Covid list

The Buffalo Sabres’ plan to return to work early this week may have hit a snag Monday with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin becoming the ninth Buffalo player added to the National Hockey League’s Covid protocol list.

Hours later, the NHL announced that the Sabres’ scheduled games this week – Thursday and Saturday at home against the Washington Capitals – are postponed.

The next scheduled game is not until next Monday against the New York Islanders in Buffalo, yet the Sabres plan to return to practice Tuesday if granted permission by medical personnel.

Dahlin, 20, is joined on the list by Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt. Coach Ralph Krueger also has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced Thursday.

Reinforcements would be available through the taxi squad – two forwards and two defensemen have been in quarantine with the rest of the active roster since the pause began last Tuesday – and call-ups via Rochester, which played its season opener with only 10 forwards because of injuries and mandatory quarantines. The Amerks added three players on tryout agreements Monday, possibly in preparation for losing personnel to Buffalo.