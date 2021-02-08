Two more Sabres games postponed after Rasmus Dahlin added to Covid list

The Buffalo Sabres’ plan to return to work early this week may have hit a snag Monday with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin becoming the ninth Buffalo player added to the National Hockey League’s Covid protocol list.
Hours later, the NHL announced that the Sabres’ scheduled games this week – Thursday and Saturday at home against the Washington Capitals – are postponed.
The next scheduled game is not until next Monday against the New York Islanders in Buffalo, yet the Sabres plan to return to practice Tuesday if granted permission by medical personnel.
Dahlin, 20, is joined on the list by Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt. Coach Ralph Krueger also has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced Thursday.
Reinforcements would be available through the taxi squad – two forwards and two defensemen have been in quarantine with the rest of the active roster since the pause began last Tuesday – and call-ups via Rochester, which played its season opener with only 10 forwards because of injuries and mandatory quarantines. The Amerks added three players on tryout agreements Monday, possibly in preparation for losing personnel to Buffalo.
Appearing on the Covid protocol list is not confirmation that a player tested positive for Covid-19. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday that fewer than half added to the list across the league since the start of the season have been confirmed positives. Players can be added while awaiting confirmation on a positive result or if deemed high-risk close contacts, among other reasons.
The Sabres are currently one of four teams on pause, with the others being the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. Concern around the NHL heightened following the Sabres’ two-game series against the Devils in Buffalo on Jan. 30-31.
The Devils added a player to the Covid protocol list before each of those games in Buffalo, leading Sabres players to express concern to the NHL Players’ Association before puck drop Jan. 31. The Devils’ season was paused the following day and their list of unavailable players grew to 19 on Monday, as they were not able to resume practice. The Devils and Wild also had additional games postponed Monday.
Hall and Ristolainen were added to the Covid protocol list by the Sabres when their season was paused Feb. 2. The worsening situation around the league led the NHL to enhance its in-arena safety protocol, including the removal of Plexiglas behind each team’s bench.
The NHL also has increased its use of rapid, point-of-care testing, which will yield results within minutes. The league’s first reported, prominent pivot to pregame protocols occurred Sunday, when rapid testing was used to determine if it was safe for the Philadelphia Flyers to play the Capitals. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was added to the Covid protocol list prior to puck drop, much like Devils winger Kyle Palmieri was before New Jersey played Buffalo on Jan. 31.
The postponement of two additional games will further compress the Sabres schedule, which endured 12 game date changes Saturday in response to the temporary shutdown. Prior to the postponements Monday, Buffalo was scheduled to play 46 games in 86 days.
Amerks additions
Uncertainty surrounding the roster led the Rochester Americans to sign three players to tryout agreements Monday: forward Ryan Scarfo and defensemen Griffin Luce and Alec McCrae.
Scarfo, 26, most recently played for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, totaling one goal in five games. He split last season between the Nailers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the American Hockey League affiliate of Pittsburgh.
Luce, the 22-year-old grandson of Sabres great Don Luce, attended Sabres development camp in 2018 and appeared in 12 games this season for the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush. Luce, a Williamsville native, played four seasons at the University of Michigan. McCrae, 26, appeared in 34 games between the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) last season.
The Amerks host Syracuse on Wednesday night in Blue Cross Arena.