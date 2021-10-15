Two key injuries quickly shake Buffalo Sabres back to reality after big opening night

In practice Friday, Will Butcher took Jokiharju's place with Dahlin and will be in line to make his Sabres debut on Saturday. The other two pairs remained the same as Robert Hagg skated with Mark Pysyk and Jacob Bryson with Colin Miller.

A wild card on the back end is Mattias Samuelsson, who has been out since taking a shot to the foot in the first game of the Prospects Challenge last month. Granato revealed that Samuelsson has skated the last three days and could return to practice within a week.

The initial thought was the Sabres would send Samuelsson to Rochester to get back up to speed, but they now have a need in Buffalo and it's conceivable the 21-year-old who played 12 NHL games last season initially gets back on the ice here. The Sabres could just go with him, which would be a surprise given the fact he missed all of training camp.

Ruotsalainen and Butcher joined John Hayden as healthy scratches in the opener. Granato said Wednesday there would not be any drama over who wasn't playing because he expected to use everyone soon. This is probably sooner than he had envisioned.

"We didn't want to sit anybody out," Granato said. "We're an evolving team. We need to see everybody, everybody needs to play, everybody needs to work as much as they can. And you can only give guys so much ice time. Obviously when you take two out, it's more ice time for somebody else that needs to evolve their game. That's the silver lining for them."

