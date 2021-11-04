Twitter reacts to end of long Jack Eichel saga with his trade to Vegas

Twitter was abuzz with the news that injured Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel had been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Here's what fans had to say.
Very surprised the #flames couldn’t beat that package. Wow that’s a bargain for Eichel. There are going to be a lot of teams upset they didn’t stay in the game for him. Reminds me of the Joe Thornton trade outta Boston.— Jordan (@Jordan_FlamingC) November 4, 2021
I’m saying it right now: @GoldenKnights gave up WAY too much for Jack Eichel.— Russ Rankin (@russrankinNJD) November 4, 2021
Guys I was really hoping for the Rangers’ 7th best prospect, the “Y” from Chytil’s nameplate, a conditional 5th, and Kravtsov’s translator but I guess Adams wanted Eichel out of the conference?— Kevyn Is not spelled with a Y (@Lappstar) November 4, 2021
Most important result from all of this is that Eichel is finally going to get the surgery he wants so he doesn’t miss anymore valuable time after not being allowed to do what he felt was best for his body. Hopefully this truly improves his quality of life on and off the ice.— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 4, 2021
I already liked the Golden Knights. I’m not entirely sure my support isn’t going to Vegas along with Jack Eichel.— Andrew - Black Lives Matter (@andallya) November 4, 2021
I think it’s clear that Eichel has won this trade— Jazzy (@jasdip_24) November 4, 2021
Thank you Jack for everything. You were my favorite player, I wish you nothing but the best for you down in Vegas my man 💯 keep stacking the Eichel Tower! https://t.co/X2j97Qa5kS— Zachary Meredith (@ZackSportsFan) November 4, 2021
Eichel return a bit of a letdown. But probably the best BUF could do without having to retain to take weird conditional picks back or use a 3rd party. Entire cap hit off the books, that's worth something— Crispy Fishbowl (@Novice97_) November 4, 2021
I honestly thought Jack Eichel would never be free https://t.co/3HNumidTSy— burr (@WeFlyBeantown) November 4, 2021
Idc what anyone says, Jack Eichel is an incredible hockey player and it sucks how his situation went down. Stop pretending he did nothing for the team https://t.co/Gz1dV9sX2Y— Krystal Russillo (@klrussillo) November 4, 2021
Good for Jack man, he can finally get the surgery he wants and get back to playing hockey with a team he’s actually got a chance with, a healthy eichel on a fully healthy Vegas team could be very dangerous— han (@eastcoastleaf) November 4, 2021
The hockey world will finally see Jack Eichel on a good team— Jasmine Yen (@jasminesports) November 4, 2021