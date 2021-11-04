 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twitter reacts to end of long Jack Eichel saga with his trade to Vegas
0 comments

Twitter reacts to end of long Jack Eichel saga with his trade to Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Devils (copy) (copy)

Jack Eichel was limited to only 21 games during the 2020-21 season.

 News file photo

Twitter was abuzz with the news that injured Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel had been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Here's what fans had to say.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News