Twitter reacts to Buffalo Sabres naming Don Granato head coach

The Sabres dropped the interim tag when the team named Don Granato head coach on Tuesday.
Here's some of the fan reactions found on Twitter after the announcement:
The Buffalo #Sabres: "Going the easy route since 2011."— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) June 29, 2021
Will lightning strike twice…did the #Sabres find their own #McBeane https://t.co/Yl2ICYLGkf— Andrea25 (@aurbinato) June 29, 2021
Seriously great video! Can we put this sort of energy and creativity into building a team? #Sabres #donnymeatballs https://t.co/KZ3zugPSu5— Jeffrey J (@munsonjmj) June 29, 2021
A) This reveal slaps. Brilliant. B) I’m more than ok with this move. I just want my team to be competitive again. PS. Thanks to the great content team for keeping the #Sabres relevant. https://t.co/qPdbvD5QMD— Darryl Smart (@DarrylSmart1) June 29, 2021
Well deserved! Please help be a solution to turn this around! #sabres https://t.co/rekLdC0fvh— Michael (@buffalomike90) June 29, 2021
Who says the #Sabres don’t listen to their fans….@DBtBAnth has started something fantastic. Full-time Donny Meatballs👀#LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/IfYttZ9q5A— Kurt Haumesser (@KurtHaumesser88) June 29, 2021
It’s going to be a long road ahead for the organization. However, there were positives when Granato took over as interim head coach last season. A very good developmental coach, I think he’s the right fit for the #Sabres at this point. https://t.co/IxDhQslAxk— Riley Radobenko (@RileyRadobenko) June 29, 2021
Relieved on the Don Granato hire quite frankly. I really like this guy, easy to pull for and probably as good of a candidate as any given the organization’s current place. #Sabres— Eric Esch (@EricEsch) June 29, 2021
ok.but what would impress me more is for @pegulase to provide equal re$ource$ to #sabres as they do for the #bills!$ for $!you know, for scouting.for sport science.for player development.and replace the president with someone competent!@kimpegula @sabrespr#buffalosabres https://t.co/wBj5hOOp7Z— Stephen 🇨🇦 ☮ ☀️ 🧩 🌊🏴 (@Stephen_Niagara) June 29, 2021