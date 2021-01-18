Truncated schedule will cause Sabres to occasionally rest 'evolving' forwards

PHILADELPHIA – Tage Thompson was winded.
The physical reaction was to be expected in Thompson’s first game action since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in November 2019. Thompson, a 23-year-old winger, averaged 18:24 of ice time across the Sabres’ two games against the Washington Capitals, both of which he began on the team’s top forward line.
“Getting back in game shape, there’s nothing like it,” Thompson said after the morning skate Monday. “I’ll start to get my legs here soon. I was a little winded there the first two games, but I’m starting to get my legs under me.”
Regardless of performance, though, Thompson may not be in the Sabres’ lineup every night. Coach Ralph Krueger plans to manage the workload of his young forwards during this 56-game season. Buffalo’s series against the Philadelphia Flyers is the second of eight back-to-back games on the schedule.
Krueger will lean on his support staff, particularly those with a background in sports science, to determine if a player needs a night off. Thompson and Dylan Cozens are among the forwards who could be swapped out.
"The important thing is going to be to monitor the energy and use our depth appropriately,” Krueger said. “So, if at any point in time Dylan plays two of three games or three of four, and we get a little rotation going – I've mentioned this to you already in the preseason that that could happen. Three forwards share two spots for a stretch. It's going to be very important to get that right, and then it's not easy because we've never quite been in this territory before. But a scratch of a Dylan in the future or of any of our other evolving players shouldn't be a surprise to anybody.”
Krueger, of course, was referring to developing players on the roster. Though Cozens is in outstanding game shape following the IIHF World Junior Championship, the Sabres want to ensure that he doesn’t wear down as the season progresses.
The team isn’t carrying an extra healthy forward – right wing Kyle Okposo (lower body) is still day to day and did not travel with the team – but Krueger can promote someone from the taxi squad on a game day. The plan will vary from player to player. Thompson played 107 games in the NHL prior to this season, but he was limited to only 17 in 2019-20.
Krueger estimated that Cozens could play anywhere from 40 to 45 of the Sabres’ games this season. The coaching staff will evaluate the roster and each player’s workload at the start of every game day.
“We need to make sure we don't give anybody too much too quickly that they fall right off the cliff, and that's where sports science comes in,” Krueger said. “That's where the communication between us comes in and you know the off-ice work that we do with (Cozens). But you know, we'll work hard to get that right. And it is a very valid point that you do not need to play him 56 games in a row here in the regular season. … We're still in a day-to-day mode, we're still trying to learn as we go with taxi squad and all these things. Every morning a long discussion in the coach's room, but it's fine. And we will find our way."
The Buffalo Sabres have to be better away from KeyBank Center or they go nowhere. Period.
First impressions
After watching the Sabres’ two games against Washington to open the season. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault noted that the East Division is “very tough.” One aspect of Buffalo’s revamped roster stood out to Vigneault during the pre-scout: the dynamic pairing of Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall on the top line.
“That’s probably one of the best duos as far as a skill set in the National Hockey League,” said Vigneault. “You’ve got speed, you’ve got skill. They can beat you in a multitude of ways.”
Another set of eyes
The Sabres have an additional coach joining them for every road trip this season.
Matt Ellis, the team’s director of player development, will be on the ice for morning skates and post-skate skill sessions in which he will focus on keeping the taxi squad ready for competition. Following the skate Monday, Ellis put players, including Jack Quinn, through intense drills.
Ellis also will work with some NHL players, particularly focusing on inexperienced ones such as Cozens. Ellis, formerly the Academy of Hockey’s director, played parts of nine seasons in the NHL, including seven with the Sabres.
The Sabres' top draft pick in 2019 averaged 12 1/2 minutes over the first two games against Washington, playing with Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin.
Costantini’s move
Matteo Costantini, a Buffalo Junior Sabres alumni and a recent Sabres draft pick, has made an immediate impact since joining the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League.
Costantini, an 18-year-old forward, has one goal in three games since relocating from the British Columbia Hockey League, which faces an uncertain start date because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Costantini, who is committed to attending the University of North Dakota next fall, was selected by the Sabres in the fifth round, 131st overall, in October.
Local signing
Defenseman Dylan Blujus, a 26-year-old Buffalo native, signed a one-year, American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans.
Blujus was drafted in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012 and has spent most of the past three seasons with the Utica Comets. In 274 career games at the AHL level, Blujus has 20 goals and 62 assists. He also chipped in five assists in nine playoff games.