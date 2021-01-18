Truncated schedule will cause Sabres to occasionally rest 'evolving' forwards

The team isn’t carrying an extra healthy forward – right wing Kyle Okposo (lower body) is still day to day and did not travel with the team – but Krueger can promote someone from the taxi squad on a game day. The plan will vary from player to player. Thompson played 107 games in the NHL prior to this season, but he was limited to only 17 in 2019-20.

“We need to make sure we don't give anybody too much too quickly that they fall right off the cliff, and that's where sports science comes in,” Krueger said. “That's where the communication between us comes in and you know the off-ice work that we do with (Cozens). But you know, we'll work hard to get that right. And it is a very valid point that you do not need to play him 56 games in a row here in the regular season. … We're still in a day-to-day mode, we're still trying to learn as we go with taxi squad and all these things. Every morning a long discussion in the coach's room, but it's fine. And we will find our way."