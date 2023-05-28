The Buffalo Sabres have to be hoping JJ Peterka will follow the path of Dylan Cozens next season.

Cozens had 13 goals for Buffalo in the 2021-22 season but blossomed into a 31-goal scorer this season after his confidence was buoyed by a fine showing in the 2022 World Championships. While Cozens had to settle for a silver medal after Canada's overtime loss to host Finland, he finished tied for the tournament lead with seven goals and third in points with 13.

Peterka also settled for silver Sunday in the 2023 tournament finale, as Canada beat Germany, 5-2, in the gold medal game in Tampere, Finland. But Peterka, who scored 12 goals in 77 games for the Sabres this year after collecting 28 for the Rochester Amerks last season, one-upped Cozens by being named the outstanding forward of the tournament.

Peterka, 21, finished with six goals and six assists and was tied for second in points with 12, along with Czechia's Dominik Kubalik. They were behind only the 14 points of Team USA's Rocco Grimaldi. The 12 points broke the German record in an international tournament of 11 that had stood since 1930.

Peterka scored the game's opening goal at 7:44 of the first period, snapping a wrist shot from the left circle past Canada goalie Samuel Montembault.

Germany won a medal for the first time since 1953 after opening the tournament with three consecutive one-goal losses. But it rallied to get to the final with six wins, including upsets of Switzerland and Team USA in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Three members of the Sabres were on the Team Canada roster, which won gold for the fourth time in eight years. Canada won the game with a three-goal third period as St. Louis' Sammy Blais snapped a 2-2 tie at 4:51 of the third with his second goal of the game.

Sabres forward Peyton Krebs had two assists, including a perfect feed on the tying goal by Arizona's Lawson Crouse at 17:28 of the second period. Krebs finished the tourney with one goal and four assists. Jack Quinn had two goals and five assists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Nice feed by Peyton Krebs to help forge a 2-2 tie through two periods of the gold medal game. #Sabres https://t.co/WDzCIS3VJ1 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 28, 2023

The disappointment from the Sabres' perspective was the fact that goalie Devon Levi only got one start in the tournament, a 5-2 win over Slovenia. Montreal's Montembault got the bulk of the work, including the medal round, and St. Louis AHL goalie Joel Hofer was the No. 2 man as Blues GM Doug Armstrong served as Team Canada GM for the tourney.

Tuch, Team USA fall in bronze game

In the bronze medal game, Team USA failed to hold a late lead for the second straight day and fell in OT to Latvia, 4-3. After an 8-0 start to the tournament, the Americans endured a frustrating finish and went home without a medal.

Sabres winger Alex Tuch finished the tournament with five goals, three assists and a plus-11 rating that was the highest for any player in the field. He played 18:20 per game, tops among the American forwards, and was third in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Grimaldi, a former Nashville forward, had two goals for Team USA. Calgary prospect Matt Coronato, a 2021 first-rounder out of Harvard, scored early in the third to give the Americans a 3-2 lead before Latvia rallied.

Former Toronto prospect Kristians Rubins, who spent the entire season in the AHL with Belleville and Calgary, scored the tying and winning goals for Latvia. The medal-winning tally coming at 1:22 of OT on a shot over the left shoulder of Team USA goalie Casey DeSmith (Pittsburgh).

Longtime Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons, a mainstay on Latvian international teams including the Worlds and the Olympics, opted not to play in this year.

The 2024 world championships will be hosted by Czechia, in Prague and Ostrava.

KRISTIANS RUBINS IN OT TO WIN BRONZE FOR LATVIA! pic.twitter.com/hdN3QomvvM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2023