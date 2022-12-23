Trio of Sabres prospects in action at IIHF World Junior Championship

Matt Savoie won’t be on the ice representing Canada when the IIHF World Junior Championship begins Monday in Nova Scotia.

Savoie, whom the Sabres drafted ninth overall in July, didn’t receive an invitation to play in the best-on-best, Under-20 tournament despite a remarkable junior career in which he’s totaled 130 points in 113 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice.

Don’t read into the snub. For whatever reason, Savoie hasn’t represented Canada at major tournaments, aside from the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He’s having a strong season in Winnipeg with 12 goals and 33 points in 26 games.

Savoie, 18, is viewed as a future NHL player. The only significant question is whether he’ll play center or wing. He wouldn’t be the only reason for Sabres fans to monitor the IIHF World Junior Championship, which runs Monday through Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen will be on the ice for Sweden when it opens the tournament Monday against Austria, while Jiri Kulich will be one of Czechia’s top players entering the opening game against Canada.

Jiri Kulich, winger, Czechia

Drafted 28th overall in July, Kulich has made an immediate impact with the Rochester Americans with six goals and 16 points in 24 games. The 18-year-old is learning how to create offense at 5-on-5 and, gradually, began to show a willingness to get to the middle of the ice to create scoring chances. His left-handed shot is good enough to beat NHL goalies now. The rest of his game needs to improve before he’s an option to join the Sabres, much like JJ Peterka a year ago. This is an important tournament for Kulich.

In Rochester, there are experienced forwards who are counted on to drag the Amerks into the fight each night. Kulich doesn’t have that responsibility. He will at world juniors, though. Kulich will be among the top players on his team. His draft stock rose in the spring with an outstanding performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, where he captained Czechia and led all tournament participants in goals (9) and points (11) in six games.

Kulich was impressive at the IIHF World Junior Championship in August, a tournament that was moved from the winter to the summer because of Covid-19. He tied for the team lead with eight points in seven games. His second experience at world juniors will showcase the progress he’s made since arriving in Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge in September.

Noah Ostlund, center, Sweden

Expected to center one of his team’s top three lines, Ostlund was a standout at development camp in July after he was selected 16th overall by the Sabres. His combination of vision and patience is a perfect fit to play down the middle. He knows how to use his linemates in the offensive zone and his professional experience has helped him develop a mature approach away from the puck.

Ostlund, 18, had six goals and 10 points at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship to help Sweden win gold. He’s a top-six contributor on his professional club, Djurgardens IF, which is fighting to return to the Swedish Hockey League after it was relegated to the second-tier league at the end of last season.

This tournament will give the Sabres’ development staff a better idea of how Ostlund compares to his peers. It’s not always easy to evaluate a teenager when he is playing professional hockey overseas. Ice time can be volatile. Ostlund plans to remain in Sweden through next season, but he might be ready for North America as early as next fall. He’s further along in his development than Savoie, in my opinion.

Isak Rosen, winger, Sweden

Rosen skated on Sweden’s top line in a recent pre-tournament game and should receive ice time on the first power-play unit. The 19-year-old was among the country’s top performers at world juniors in August, tying for the team lead in goals (4) and finishing with five points in seven games.

Rosen’s talent tantalizes on the larger ice surface of international competition. It’s easier for him to create time and space to use his shot. He faced some challenges in Rochester, though. He has three goals and 15 points in 25 games with the Amerks. Like many prospects in the AHL, Rosen is learning that he won’t score from the perimeter of the offensive zone as he did at lower levels.

Scoring in pro hockey requires forwards to pay a price. Goals are scored at the front of the net, but it’s not always easy for a younger forward to do so against competition in the AHL. He’s shown progress during his time in Rochester, particularly with his ability to create scoring chances at even strength when not attacking off the rush. He needs to play that way in this tournament. It would be easy for him to revert to a style of play that wouldn’t be useful in Rochester, but the Sabres will want to see signs that he’s applying the lessons learned with the Amerks to be a difference-maker for Sweden.