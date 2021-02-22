Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Yes, Jeff Skinner is struggling, but he needs better linemates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here’s a five-year overview of Skinner's usage and production on the attack, per 60 minutes at even strength:

An interesting question worth asking (again) is why a player who continues to generate heaps of offense in line with prior years is in such a scoring slump. There is no question that Skinner’s been victimized by poor puck luck. He’s a career 11% shooter, and even in last year’s trying season, he still converted on 8% of his shots. Perhaps he’s not generating shots with the same degree of speed or accuracy, but even if that were the case, that number is remarkably low.

It’s also indicative of an issue that’s plagued linemates of players like Lazar and Sheahan for years. Let’s see how their linemates have historically scored over that stretch, in relation to their contributions and the contributions of their teammates:

Not surprisingly, Lazar and Sheahan have been offensive black holes over the last five years. Perhaps there is an argument that Sheahan’s larger frame and passing ability create some opportunity for linemates and defensive relief valve options, but even that feels a bit of a stretch. At any rate, both players have consistently been third- or fourth-line offensive options and neither has shown an ability to elevate the play of teammates.