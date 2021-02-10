Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Will 56 games happen this season? It doesn't look good

Since that pair of games, at least nine players and head coach Ralph Krueger have been added to the Covid-19 list. And on Feb. 8, the league added both on-ice officials from the same game to the Covid-19 list.

There is obviously concern about what this means for the season going forward. We are operating under a lot of inference right now, but on-ice transmission of Covid-19 would fundamentally change the league’s protocol going forward. Even to the extent that it happened away from the ice, it calls into question how effective league protocol is right now.

The second problem is obvious. How on Earth will the Sabres – and any number of teams around the league – make up these games? When the truncated 56-game schedule was announced, most teams were expected to play a little more than once every two days through May 8, which already left little room for error.

Consider the Sabres for just a moment. During a normal season, teams are expected to play a game every 2.25 days, and that’s generally with a scheduling break somewhere around midseason. To start this season, the plan was for teams to play a game every 2.08 days, which is about 7% compressed.

Where are we now?