Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Will 56 games happen this season? It doesn't look good

A year ago, the National Hockey League was leading from the front, engineering a safe and effective two-city bubble format to conclude the 2019-20 season.
It feels like 10 years ago.
The league has been rocked by Covid-19 outbreaks seemingly everywhere, undoubtedly a byproduct of the abandoned bubble format and frequent team travel during this truncated 56-game schedule.
The unknown of this season was an accepted fate by both the league and the players’ association – organizations have prepared for scheduling changes, the possibility of teams playing less than 56 games (and using point percentage to dictate standings placement), and the broader risk of a singular Covid-19 case acting as the lynchpin for outbreaks.
At this point, it feels inevitable that teams won’t make it to the 56-game threshold. Whereas the Scotia North division has been kept relatively insulated from Covid-19 outbreaks, the other three newly crafted divisions cannot say the same. Scheduling compression was already being felt as recently as a week ago, and that was before another wave of positive tests hit the league.
Front and center for the league’s scheduling problems? The Buffalo Sabres. After playing a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils to close out January, the Devils were forced to shut their facilities after some players were symptomatic and subsequently tested positive. The league is receiving harsh criticism over the handling of the Devils during this period, in large part because it appears individuals from the Devils organization somehow transmitted the virus to individuals of the Sabres organization.
Since that pair of games, at least nine players and head coach Ralph Krueger have been added to the Covid-19 list. And on Feb. 8, the league added both on-ice officials from the same game to the Covid-19 list.
There is obviously concern about what this means for the season going forward. We are operating under a lot of inference right now, but on-ice transmission of Covid-19 would fundamentally change the league’s protocol going forward. Even to the extent that it happened away from the ice, it calls into question how effective league protocol is right now.
The second problem is obvious. How on Earth will the Sabres – and any number of teams around the league – make up these games? When the truncated 56-game schedule was announced, most teams were expected to play a little more than once every two days through May 8, which already left little room for error.
Consider the Sabres for just a moment. During a normal season, teams are expected to play a game every 2.25 days, and that’s generally with a scheduling break somewhere around midseason. To start this season, the plan was for teams to play a game every 2.08 days, which is about 7% compressed.
Where are we now?
By having the apparent misfortune of playing the Devils at the wrong time, the Sabres have seen their schedule compressed already by 20% relative to a normal 82-game season, and 13% relative to where the league expected them to come Feb. 15. This, of course, assumes that the Sabres will return to action on Feb. 15 to take on the New York Islanders.
Considering the Sabres as recently as Monday were adding players to the Covid-19 list, that seems like a coin flip at best right now. And all of this assumes that the Sabres will not run into another outbreak, be it in their own clubhouse or in an opponent clubhouse, an important component considering that the league has created cluster scheduling (multiple games against the same opponent) to minimize risk.
For now, Buffalo will have to be patient and hope that the outbreak subsides in short order. But barring an extension of the May 8 conclusion date for the league, it seems highly unlikely that all teams will get to the 56-game threshold. And to that end, point percentage – or an insanely clustered schedule, where teams are playing games just about every day down the stretch – will dictate a team’s finish in the standings.
Data via Natural Stat Trick, NHL.com, Evolving Hockey.