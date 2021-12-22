Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why Rasmus Asplund's play should encourage Sabres fans

But that’s why Asplund is interesting. A player carrying a minus-8 goal differential, in line with most of the roster, has actually played to break even through the first 30 games on an expected goal basis. That number leads the team. And if we look at how teams are pushing into the offensive zone with Asplund on the ice (he’s generally played with Tage Thompson and to a lesser extent, Skinner and Victor Olofsson), they’re having some degree of difficulty. Via HockeyViz:

Why is this important? For starters, it gives credence to the theory that Asplund’s goal differentials (and by extension, Buffalo’s wins and losses) are being victimized by poor goaltending. That’s not going to make anyone feel happy about where this team stands, but it is encouraging – knowing how little Buffalo invested at the goaltending position this season – to know that from a longer-term roster-building perspective, there are players in the lineup who can play both ways. Eventually, you hope to find a goaltender to play behind them, and the goals against start drying up.