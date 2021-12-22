Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why Rasmus Asplund's play should encourage Sabres fans

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
When things are going poorly, it’s hard to find positives. The National Hockey League is embattled in a furious (and losing) fight with Covid-19 outbreaks in multiple cities. Amid the outbreaks, the Sabres have plodded their way to their usual spot in the standings. Watching games, at the moment anyway, feels like a chore.
Such is life when you have two wins in the last 10 games, with only five teams with an uglier goal differential (minus-22) for the season. The small amount of equity the organization built up with their fans playing the role of a scrappy and undermanned team has washed away. Now, attention turns to internal player evaluations and the March trade deadline, when the Sabres will be sellers once more.
But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad for Don Granato’s team. The lack of firepower across the lineup has afforded the team opportunities to evaluate players on bigger scales, and few have benefited from that more than Rasmus Asplund.
Asplund, 24, who saw stretches of games with the Sabres over the last two seasons, has entrenched himself as a full-time starter. Asplund’s managed 15 points (five goals and 10 assists) over the first 30 games, five points away from the team lead. What separates Asplund from his peers, though, isn’t the individual box score; it’s his two-way play and ability to pressure the opposition through puck control in ways that other lines and pairings cannot.
Consider the Sabres’ attackers for a moment – the table showing their rate scoring at even strength, their on-ice expected goal differentials, and their on-ice goal differentials. The goaltending behind Asplund has been abjectly miserable. Control for it, and you sense a more encouraging story:
Why do we control for goaltending effects? There are obvious reasons, such as the difference between playing behind a goalie the caliber of Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tampa Bay versus Dustin Tokarski, Aaron Dell and Craig Anderson in Buffalo. But there is also random variance within a team itself. As an example, forwards Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo have seen Buffalo’s goaltenders stop pucks about 91% of the time at even strength, while Cody Eakin and Asplund are around 87%. That’s a huge difference.
You might explain away the goaltending struggles with either the volume of shots a goaltender is facing in different situations, or where those shots are coming from. After all, if the likes of Eakin and Asplund are conceding shots from inside the circles on most nights, that’s long-term indicative of their ability to defend the interior, and it’s certainly not going to make stopping pucks any easier.
But that’s why Asplund is interesting. A player carrying a minus-8 goal differential, in line with most of the roster, has actually played to break even through the first 30 games on an expected goal basis. That number leads the team. And if we look at how teams are pushing into the offensive zone with Asplund on the ice (he’s generally played with Tage Thompson and to a lesser extent, Skinner and Victor Olofsson), they’re having some degree of difficulty. Via HockeyViz:
Why is this important? For starters, it gives credence to the theory that Asplund’s goal differentials (and by extension, Buffalo’s wins and losses) are being victimized by poor goaltending. That’s not going to make anyone feel happy about where this team stands, but it is encouraging – knowing how little Buffalo invested at the goaltending position this season – to know that from a longer-term roster-building perspective, there are players in the lineup who can play both ways. Eventually, you hope to find a goaltender to play behind them, and the goals against start drying up.
Asplund’s not a big player, but he’s smart and agile, and works his way into the hands of attackers with far more success than the average Sabres forward. If Asplund can keep reasonable scoring rates sustained, it’s going to be impossible for the Sabres to not keep him as a more significant piece of this lineup over the next few seasons. Asplund is under contract for next season and then becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.
And for a player who has just one full regular season of games under his belt, there might be more upside ahead.
Data via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, NHL.com, HockeyViz