Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why it's time to worry about lack of production from middle six

Though a lot has happened around the NHL over the last two weeks during the Buffalo Sabres' Covid outbreak, the team's road map hasn’t changed.
The Sabres are averaging one point per game (4-4-2 record through the first 10 games), and although the division remains quite muddy, the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals seem to have an inside track of sorts.
The remaining four teams in the East – the Islanders, Penguins, Rangers and Devils – also are averaging around a point per game, and that compression was to be expected. If you are a Sabres fan, there are two perspectives here. The glass half-empty perspective is you have to beat out all these teams for a playoff spot, not just some of them, and that’s not an easy task when you consider some of the star power on these rosters. The glass half-full perspective? All these teams are flawed in some capacity, and the one team with pedigree in the group is coyly eyeing a rebuild as we speak.
So what would preclude Buffalo from jumping into that fourth spot? There are many ways for the Sabres to not get there – heck, if you have watched this team over the past decade, you know the missed opportunities can be limitless.
There are two concerns right now – one obvious, one less so. The obvious one is that a Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark goaltending tandem cannot stop less than 90% of the shots over a full season and expect this team to finish anywhere but the draft lottery. The second is that this team is struggling to generate offense, particularly inside of the middle six.
Yes, Buffalo’s top line hasn’t lit the world on fire offensively, either, but most of the concerns with the top line are driven by shooting percentage. In other words: tons of opportunities, pucks just not finding the back of the net, and an area where we would expect favorable regression. That’s not the case for lines anchored by Cody Eakin and Eric Staal, whose lines are applying little offensive pressure:
We are comparing the on-ice offensive numbers of each skater to league averages, so when you see a lot of red, you know it’s telling the story of a Sabres team that’s managed just 15 even-strength goals in 10 games, a rate good enough for 30th in the National Hockey League entering the weekend.
I expect Buffalo’s ranking to rise over time. The combination of Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Taylor Hall has been viciously snakebit to start the season, but the underlying offensive numbers are still encouraging. The top line is averaging about 60 shots and 2.6 expected goals per 60 minutes, which are numbers similar to that of Mark Stone (Vegas), Alex Radulov (Dallas) and Jordan Staal (Carolina) – three players who are seeing pucks find the back of the net at will right now.
But my expectation for the top line to break out of that slump isn’t the same for other lines. I mentioned survival shifts earlier, and it’s the best way I can describe them. When lines are so infrequently able to pierce the offensive zone and sustain pressure, they’re often left defending the run of play for long stretches and merely hoping to get off the ice without giving up a goal. Best-case scenario is they don’t give up that goal and stay goal neutral. Worst-case scenario? They’ll give up goals sometimes, and they’ll never be able to erase them because of how limited their opportunities are offensively.
The Staal and Eakin lines are particularly worrisome because they are playing a significant number of minutes. To start the season, Staal’s line played primarily with Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens; Eakin with Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo. And if you map out the shot profiles of the Sabres with each of these three lines on the ice, you can see just how much difficulty they have in both shot quality and shot volume:
Barring outstanding goaltending or the deepest imaginable defensive pairings, it is really hard to carry multiple lines that cannot produce offensively. The Eakin line is designed as a checking line of sorts – I’m not quite sure they’re good in that role, either against tough competition in heavy defensive zone minutes, but we already know that they’re not going to be lighting the scoreboard on fire offensively. The Staal line, which was the team’s best hope of supplementing scoring away from the top line, has been similarly ineffective. They cannot gain the offensive zone with frequency, their opportunities when they do have them are mostly one-and-done, and most of those one-and-done chances are coming from the perimeter.
For the team’s highest-paid players, the slow start looks like one they will be able to shake off – a little more puck luck, and the goal-scoring rates are going to start marrying up to their broader ability to pressure opposing goaltenders with frequency. The other lines in Buffalo, unfortunately, do not look as promising. And that’s a concern for coach Ralph Krueger as he tries to take this team into the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
Data via HockeyViz, NHL.com, Evolving Hockey, Hockey Reference