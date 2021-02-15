Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why it's time to worry about lack of production from middle six

But my expectation for the top line to break out of that slump isn’t the same for other lines. I mentioned survival shifts earlier, and it’s the best way I can describe them. When lines are so infrequently able to pierce the offensive zone and sustain pressure, they’re often left defending the run of play for long stretches and merely hoping to get off the ice without giving up a goal. Best-case scenario is they don’t give up that goal and stay goal neutral. Worst-case scenario? They’ll give up goals sometimes, and they’ll never be able to erase them because of how limited their opportunities are offensively.

The Staal and Eakin lines are particularly worrisome because they are playing a significant number of minutes. To start the season, Staal’s line played primarily with Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens; Eakin with Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo. And if you map out the shot profiles of the Sabres with each of these three lines on the ice, you can see just how much difficulty they have in both shot quality and shot volume: