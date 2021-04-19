Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: What numbers show about improvement under Don Granato

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
Perhaps he’s just clearing a very low bar, but interim coach Dan Granato has the Buffalo Sabres playing better hockey of late. That could be enough to win the job full-time this summer.
Granato was given interim duties March 17 after the organization fired Ralph Krueger. It’s hard to lay all the team’s struggles at the feet of Krueger. The roster remains quite thin on the talent side, and the goaltending – up until the point of Krueger’s firing – was stopping an appallingly low less than 89% of shots faced.
But Krueger wasn’t without fault. He was the coach overseeing an awful third line that kept getting minutes; he was also the coach who vacillated between "first line Jeff Skinner" and "healthy scratch Jeff Skinner." And most distressingly, the team seemed lifeless under his watch. The coaching staff and the players are responsible for effort and attention to detail. The organization can thin out underperforming players over time, but a coaching change is easier.
Enter Granato. He’s been tasked with the ultimate challenge – commandeer a team preparing to sell off any remaining assets to the highest bidder at the trade deadline, and uplift a team that knows it’s been playing out the string since mid-February. Not exactly a recipe for success. And yet despite all this going on around the organization, swapping Granato for Krueger has had a net-positive effect. The grim goal differentials observed during the Krueger era have been eliminated. Perhaps more importantly, Granato’s team is a full percentage point better in expected goal rates than it was under his predecessor:
It’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, to get a true sense for what type of coach Granato is considering what he’s working with. But if you are General Manager Kevyn Adams and Associate General Manager Jason Karmanos, what you want to see is directional improvement, and that’s been the case over the last 17 games. A total such as 46% of the expected goals won’t get you into the playoffs, but when it’s a full point better than a team that had more talent at its disposal – well, that might be the first encouraging data point of the entire season. (I would be remiss to not point out that Buffalo crossed break-even on their 5-game moving average after Saturday's competitive game against Pittsburgh; a first since mid-February.
The one thing that Granato’s team has received that Krueger’s team did not is some degree of puck luck. We talked about this component quite a bit during the futile parts of Krueger’s tenure – in fact, the most compelling argument in support of Krueger was that the team shooting percentages were so unfathomably low, the laws of regression would invariably apply as the season went on.
Granato’s been the beneficiary of that bounce – players who couldn’t buy goals, such as Casey Mittelstadt (six goals in 15 games), Tage Thompson (four goals in 12 games), and Rasmus Asplund (four goals in 10 games) have suddenly found their scoring touch. Not only has his team drastically improved its finishing rate, the Sabres have also slowed down the firing squads that carved their goaltending unit apart in the opening weeks of the season:
Linus Ullmark (91.5% stop rate), when healthy, and Dustin Tokarski (90.7%) have played much better of late, and you have to imagine getting occasional saves in the defensive end is as big a morale booster to the rest of the skaters as anything Granato himself could say.
The organization will need more time to evaluate Granato. The team’s playing better, and the front office knows they have some heavy lifting to do to repair the lineup. And not everything has been great – the power play has just four goals under Granato, and the team is 6-8-3 since the transition.
But there is no doubt the interim head coach has his team playing more aggressively, and more effectively. And that’s a welcome change from what was a ghastly and, quite frankly, unwatchable first two months of the regular season.