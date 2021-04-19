Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: What numbers show about improvement under Don Granato

Enter Granato. He’s been tasked with the ultimate challenge – commandeer a team preparing to sell off any remaining assets to the highest bidder at the trade deadline, and uplift a team that knows it’s been playing out the string since mid-February. Not exactly a recipe for success. And yet despite all this going on around the organization, swapping Granato for Krueger has had a net-positive effect. The grim goal differentials observed during the Krueger era have been eliminated. Perhaps more importantly, Granato’s team is a full percentage point better in expected goal rates than it was under his predecessor:

It’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, to get a true sense for what type of coach Granato is considering what he’s working with. But if you are General Manager Kevyn Adams and Associate General Manager Jason Karmanos, what you want to see is directional improvement, and that’s been the case over the last 17 games. A total such as 46% of the expected goals won’t get you into the playoffs, but when it’s a full point better than a team that had more talent at its disposal – well, that might be the first encouraging data point of the entire season. (I would be remiss to not point out that Buffalo crossed break-even on their 5-game moving average after Saturday's competitive game against Pittsburgh; a first since mid-February.