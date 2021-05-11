Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Two intriguing free agent options in goal

The case for Raanta is simple: He’s been reliable for some time, and at 32, it’s reasonable to assume he has a few years left. The Coyotes are committed to tandem goaltender Darcy Kuemper for another season, and the younger Adin Hill has looked good in spot starts.

Few teams have been as reliant on their goaltenders as the Coyotes have, and Raanta – whose Goals Saved Above Expected trumps the likes of Rask, Semyon Varlamov, and Thatcher Demko over this timespan – has been a part of that. The one knock on Raanta over the years concerns durability. When he has been available, like 2019-20, he has been strong:

If Raanta’s production has been hampered by health, then Brossoit’s has been impacted by opportunity. Brossoit had the look of a journeyman-type goaltender early in his career with Edmonton, but he’s shown a fair bit of promise in spot starts with the Winnipeg Jets over the last few seasons. The problem for Brossoit? He’s buried behind Connor Hellebuyck, one of the few (justifiably) workhorse goaltenders left in the league. This year in particular he’s been great, though the ice time just isn’t there:

If a goaltender makes his way to free agency, he’s not a safe bet. And the Sabres, considering how little leverage they are going to have with players on the market, aren’t going to fall into a dream signing scenario.