Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Two intriguing free agent options in goal

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, The Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
Buffalo’s heinous regular season came to an end Saturday. The Sabres finished dead last on a minus-61 goal differential, and will assume their all-too-familiar position atop the draft lottery odds hierarchy.
Any number of players who will be available at the top of the draft will bolster Buffalo’s depth chart, but this is a refrain you have heard for some time now. It’s one thing to grab blue-chip prospects through the draft. It’s another to do that, plus build out the rest of the roster efficiently – be it through trades, free agency, or aggressive internal development of current prospects.
One area that will get heightened attention this offseason is in net. The Sabres have deferred overhauling the position a couple of times already, running with a tandem of Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark. Hutton and Ullmark are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents; Hutton, in particular, is at a critical point in his career at 35 and coming off his worst professional season.
It is exceptionally unlikely we see the Sabres bring back both goalies – if not because of the underperformance over the past couple of seasons, then for the fact that goaltenders in the pipeline (such as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen) are looking for more NHL ice time. It does raise the question about what might be out there for the Sabres to pursue through free agency, especially after another season where a rotation of goalies stopped just 90 percent of shots.
Goaltender strategy has changed over the years, thanks to a combination of risk-averse front offices and a spike in available talent due to European imports. Fewer organizations are looking for the next Dominik Hasek; most teams want two capable puck-stoppers who they can play in rotation, a cost-friendlier approach that also pays dividends on the fatigue and injury fronts.
Assuming the Sabres look to free agency for at least one option – well, they will have opportunities. Several respectable goaltenders will come available, headed by this group:
There are names you can cross off this list relatively quickly – Tuukka Rask isn’t going to sign in Buffalo, and Pekka Rinne is probably too late in his career to even be worthy of consideration.
But two players stand out as targets for the Sabres – Antti Raanta in Arizona, and Laurent Brossoit in Winnipeg. And for two very different reasons! (Philipp Grubauer does ultimately headline this list, but considering the invasive dual-hip surgery for teammate Pavel Francouz and the Avalanche already being Stanley Cup contenders, I’m not sure he’s a viable candidate.)
The case for Raanta is simple: He’s been reliable for some time, and at 32, it’s reasonable to assume he has a few years left. The Coyotes are committed to tandem goaltender Darcy Kuemper for another season, and the younger Adin Hill has looked good in spot starts.
Few teams have been as reliant on their goaltenders as the Coyotes have, and Raanta – whose Goals Saved Above Expected trumps the likes of Rask, Semyon Varlamov, and Thatcher Demko over this timespan – has been a part of that. The one knock on Raanta over the years concerns durability. When he has been available, like 2019-20, he has been strong:
If Raanta’s production has been hampered by health, then Brossoit’s has been impacted by opportunity. Brossoit had the look of a journeyman-type goaltender early in his career with Edmonton, but he’s shown a fair bit of promise in spot starts with the Winnipeg Jets over the last few seasons. The problem for Brossoit? He’s buried behind Connor Hellebuyck, one of the few (justifiably) workhorse goaltenders left in the league. This year in particular he’s been great, though the ice time just isn’t there:
If a goaltender makes his way to free agency, he’s not a safe bet. And the Sabres, considering how little leverage they are going to have with players on the market, aren’t going to fall into a dream signing scenario.
That’s what makes Raanta (durability) and Brossoit (opportunity) intriguing candidates. In terms of performance, there has been much more upside than downside. And considering how hesitant the Sabres will be about “running it back” in net – well, I think there’s a chance both of the agents of these respective players get a call from the Sabres' front office.