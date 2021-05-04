Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: The curious case of Rasmus Dahlin

But this season has been concerning. The Sabres have been crushed everywhere, Dahlin included, and his rate of mistakes seem more pronounced on a game-by-game basis. The team has experimented with pairmates – Henri Jokiharju has perhaps been the best fit of the group; Colin Miller has also seen about 280-minutes with the Swede – to little avail.

And in no situation has Dahlin had any puck luck. If anything, Dahlin has been marked by attackers scoring at an unabated rate and Sabres forwards converting on their chances at an exceptionally low rate:

I show the three-year trend because I think it’s more indicative of what reality is – elite players and bad players alike will go through on-ice percentage slumps, sometimes stemming from poor goaltending, sometimes stemming from an inability to close out on scoring chances in the offensive zone. In the first two seasons, you can see natural ebb and flow of these conversion rates at both ends of the ice. This year? A complete one-sided disaster.