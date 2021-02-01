Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Taylor Hall's scoring rates are down; too soon to worry?

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
Now is not the time to be gun shy.
That is the advice I would give new acquisition Taylor Hall, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract in with the Buffalo Sabres. The signing made sense for team and player: The Sabres were in dire need of explosive attackers beyond the likes of Jack Eichel, and were one of the few teams that had the salary cap space to sign a player of Hall’s caliber. For Hall, it’s a chance to prove he is still a high-end gamebreaker worthy of a big contract this offseason, whether from Buffalo or another team.
One of the biggest questions surrounding Hall in recent years has concerned his environment. Hall’s offensive production has slowed, but that slowing has been collinear with the teams he has played with. Neither the New Jersey Devils nor Arizona Coyotes offered much in terms of supporting cast, and he was traded midseason before the Covid-19 stoppage. So yes, it’s a bit challenging to tease out how much Hall’s game has eroded versus how much he’s been dragged down by poor offensive teams.
To that end, the Sabres won’t be excused for a high-end offensive team, either, but a first line featuring Eichel and Sam Reinhart is a different story. If we sampled Hall’s linemates over the last five years for example, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better situation for the 29-year old winger:
Hall’s first 10 games in Buffalo have been a mixed bag. He has shown flashes of his usual brilliance, and the stat sheet is still being filled up, with nine points. But there are two areas of concern: Hall’s individual offensive numbers have really dried up outside of the assists category, and the team has had abysmal puck luck with him on the ice.
Puck luck is what it is – Sabres’ goaltenders are stopping just 84% of shots with Hall on the ice, a number so paralyzing it would make prime Wayne Gretzky look ineffective. That sort of goaltending run drives ugly goal differentials no matter how positive a contributor a player is, and ultimately those will regress closer to team averages.
The offensive production is potentially more of a concern. One of the components of Hall’s game that excited Sabres fans is that he would bring much-needed speed and playmaking elements to Eichel’s wing. The idea is that each would help make plays for the other – Hall benefiting from Eichel’s vision, Eichel betting from a secondary attacking option that would force defenses to shade away from the center of the ice.
But the combination has been off to a bit of a slow start offensively, with the Sabres scoring just 2.4 goals per 60 minutes of even-strength play with the duo on the ice. Expected goals are higher (2.7), but still not as high as some might have envisioned. And one of the reasons why the start seems slower than expected is simply because Hall is less active in the offensive zone:
The goal numbers (and the associated shooting percentage, of course) might not be of concern yet, but the numbers underpinning goal scoring – how frequently players generate shots, and how dangerous those shots are – are pointing in the wrong direction. And pointing in the wrong direction at a time when the teammates around him have improved.
There are any number of explanations as to why the downshift has occurred so far, and some of them might have little to do with Hall. Similarly slumping linemates might be struggling to get him the puck, as one obvious example. And it shouldn’t be discounted yet that measuring a line – especially a newly minted line – is hard to do over just a few weeks with a limited training camp and no preseason games.
But it’s also something to keep an eye on. A 56-game season means a short runway, and coaches aren’t going to have a lot of patience for struggling lines. Much of those early season struggles might be outside Hall’s control or involving other than Hall with Reinhart injured, but the organization needs to figure out a way to get Hall more involved offensively – and quickly.