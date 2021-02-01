Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Taylor Hall's scoring rates are down; too soon to worry?

But the combination has been off to a bit of a slow start offensively, with the Sabres scoring just 2.4 goals per 60 minutes of even-strength play with the duo on the ice. Expected goals are higher (2.7), but still not as high as some might have envisioned. And one of the reasons why the start seems slower than expected is simply because Hall is less active in the offensive zone:

The goal numbers (and the associated shooting percentage, of course) might not be of concern yet, but the numbers underpinning goal scoring – how frequently players generate shots, and how dangerous those shots are – are pointing in the wrong direction. And pointing in the wrong direction at a time when the teammates around him have improved.

There are any number of explanations as to why the downshift has occurred so far, and some of them might have little to do with Hall. Similarly slumping linemates might be struggling to get him the puck, as one obvious example. And it shouldn’t be discounted yet that measuring a line – especially a newly minted line – is hard to do over just a few weeks with a limited training camp and no preseason games.