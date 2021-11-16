Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Rasmus Dahlin needs to establish himself as a higher-end first pairing player

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.

If you are a Buffalo Sabres fan, you are likely thrilled with the team’s 6-6-2 start. It’s far from playoff-caliber hockey, but the team is showing signs of life and competitiveness – something we haven’t seen in years. And considering expectations for this season were below the floorboards, it’s been an encouraging start.

Part of why Buffalo has looked a bit more competitive this season boils down to goaltending. By far the weakest position on the roster, the Sabres' triumvirate of Craig Anderson, Dustin Tokarski and Aaron Dell have stopped 90.4% of shots. Considering our priors and the forecast for this group, that number – which is just 20th in the NHL – seems like a small miracle.